"At the end of the day, we are going to make an offer" - Astros GM Dana Brown discusses Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker's future amid speculations

After tying down their ace second baseman Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million contract extension, Astros GM Dana Brown emphasized the need to shift focus to third baseman Alex Bregman and RF Kyle Tucker.

In his interview with the MLB Network radio, Brown stated that it was paramount that they focus on Bregman first since he was stipulated to hit free agency after the 2024 MLB season. Kyle Tucker thus takes the second seat as he will become a free agent after the 2025 MLB season.

"At the end of the day, we are going to make [them] an offer," Astros GM Dana Brown said (via MLB Network Radio).

Four important Astros players, including Altuve, were set to become free agents in the next two years. On that list are Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and left-hander Framber Valdez, an All-Star who, like Tucker, is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2025 season.

"Every one of these guys is a different situation. We’ll certainly visit with Bregman when the time comes and move onto the next deal. … We’ve got [Tucker] for two more years, so we’re just going to let him play and see how he does," Astros owner Jim Crane added.

Dana Brown informed hosts Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette during his visit to MLB Network Radio that, in addition to Alex Bregman, the team intends to talk about a long-term agreement with outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Though he pointed out that the team has "a little bit more time for Tucker," given that he won't be hitting the free agency market until after the 2025 MLB season, Brown stressed that there is no set schedule for when such talks will take place.

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker could be looking at hefty extensions due to their stellar form in recent years

In February of last year, Manny Machado, then 30, set a standard for top third basemen when he signed an 11-year, $350 million extension with the San Diego Padres.

Despite having a higher lifetime OPS than Machado (.829), Alex Bregman (.861) probably won't be able to match the Machado deal. The Astros probably would prefer something more along the lines of what the Rangers awarded their 31-year-old second baseman, Marcus Semien: a seven-year, $175 million contract.

By agreeing to a $12 million salary for 2024, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros avoided arbitration this summer. He will be entitled to go to arbitration one more time before becoming a free agent after the 2025 season. Tucker led the league in RBIs with 112 in addition to his 29 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

He will just be 29 years old when he becomes a free agent. If the Astros don't match the bids from other teams by then, many teams should try to sign him to a multiyear contract due to his exceptional effectiveness in the RF and his game-reading abilities at home plate.

