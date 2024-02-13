"I am going to prioritize Bregman" - MLB analyst thinks Astros should lock down Alex Bregman to new deal before working on other extensions

Alex Bregman has spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Houston Astros. However, he could be exploring the free agency market after the 2024 season. The Astros third baseman signed a six-year, $100 million extension with the club in 2019.

Recently the Astros extended another Astros veteran’s contract - Jose Altuve. His deal was also due to run out post 2024. The franchise icon signed a five-year, $125,000,000 extension in recent days, which is effectively going to keep him and Astro for the entirety of his career.

The Astros are yet to make an offer to Alex Bregman, but they are widely expected to get negotiations underway at some point. The fact that they haven’t locked down Bregman to an extension already is surprising to a few fans and experts. Among them is MLB analyst Eduardo Perez.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perez, who enjoyed an MLB career spanning 13 years, believes that the Astros should prioritize Bregman’s extension over other contracts that are due to run down soon, like Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker.

Expand Tweet

During a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, Perez explained why he thinks that Alex Bregman should be prioritised over the rest.

“I’m a Bregman guy. I think he resonates early at the top of the order, he exemplifies a little bit of that grit that they need. I’m not saying that Tucker does not. But when you think Houston Astros, first thing that comes to your mind is Altuve, Alvarez, Bregman, then maybe Tucker."

He continued:

"I’m not saying that Tucker is not a better player than Bregman but the way that infielder is playing year after year in the defence with the pitching, that is conducive to a lot of ground balls. I’m going to prioritise Bregman.”

Alex Bregman has been an asset for the Houston Astros

Alex Bregman has significantly added to the lineup ever since his Astros debut back in 2017. In his very first year with the team, he became a World Series champion.

If the club extends Bregman’s contract, he is expected to land a contract in the same region as Jose Altuve’s $150 million deal.

Bregman’s potential extension also hugely depends on his performances, as well as the club’s overall form over the course of 2024. If Bregman can deliver MVP-level performances, expect the Astros to do whatever it takes to keep him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.