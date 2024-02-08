“He looks like Elon Musk" “Bro looks hella calm” - Yoshinobu Yamamoto wows fans with dramatic all-black entrance at Dodger Stadium

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the most-talked-about players this offseason. Teams like the Yankees, Mets, and more, all tried to acquire the star's services. However, the LA Dodgers signed the pitcher in a mega $325 million deal and also paid a posting fee of $50.625 million.

Dodgers are set to enter their spring training and fans would be hoping to see a great performance from the Japanese ace ahead of the upcoming season. However, Yamamoto has already wowed fans with his all-black look as he entered the Dodgers' stadium ahead of spring training.

The Dodgers' official Instagram page posted pictures of the star entering their stadium. The 25-year-old pitcher was seen wearing a black round-neck t-shirt along with black jeans and a black jacket. He also wore black shades that complemented his attire pretty well.

This post brought a wave of reactions from fans. They seemed pretty excited to see the Japanese star and were very appreciative of his look. One fan even compared him with tech genius Elon Musk:

"He looks like Elon Musk"

Fans react as Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters the Dodgers' stadium in an all-black look.

Yamamoto previously played for NPB side Orix Buffaloes. Over the years he spent with his former side, he had a win-loss record of 70-29 with an ERA of 1.82 and 922 strikeouts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto opens up about the real reason behind his Dodgers move

New Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto revealed the real reason behind his decision to choose LA as his new home. He had a lot of interest from many MLB teams but chose the Dodgers.

Many have named Shohei Ohtani to be one of the main reasons behind this deal. The Japanese two-way phenom joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year deal earlier this offseason. However, Yamamoto denied any influence from Ohtani while mentioning the real reason behind his decision:

"Even if he ended up somewhere else, I probably would’ve ended up in LA as a Dodger. I wouldn’t say that was the sole reason but when I was 19, I did end up coming to watch a playoff game here, and in that game, Maeda did throw and it did really make me feel more strong about coming to the MLB."

The Dodgers splashed a lot this offseason in their attempt to make a super team, and they have. They added Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others, and look forward to having a successful 2024 MLB season.

