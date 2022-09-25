"He shouldn't have returned this year period" "Horrible hire" - Chicago White Sox fans react to news of Tony La Russa not returning for the remainder of the year to manage the team

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox announced that manager Tony La Russa would not return to manage the club this year. The team will be managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo, who has taken over for Tony La Russa since his departure. La Russa will look to take this time and get his health in order.

Tony La Russa took a leave of absence from the White Sox at the end of August. The longtime manager had some complications with his heart while Chicago was up in Arizona to play the Diamondbacks. He stayed back in Arizona while the team came back to Chicago.

News of La Russa having to end his season early has White Sox fans questioning the hire in the first place.

White Sox fans aren't too fond of Tony La Russa. Some think it was a terrible decision by the team to hire him last season.

The team has stumbled under La Russa. They won the American League Central last year with a record of 93-69 but fell short to the Houston Astros in the divisional series. After getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago's chances of taking the AL Central this year are slim.

The White Sox are now eight games behind the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. With just 11 games left for the Sox, they'll need a miracle to reach the postseason this year.

Some fans believe that it is La Russa who is to blame for Chicago's lackluster season this year. Coming into the year, the White Sox were the favorites to win the AL Central and even compete for a World Series title. But as the season started to get under way, Chicago never got their wheels going.

Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox have been hit by the injury bug all season long

They have been riddled by injuries all year to some of their most important players. Just before the season started, news came out that Jordan Crochet would be having Tommy John. This was a huge blow to a bullpen that was thought to be one of the best in baseball.

Tim Anderson is another player the Sox have been without for a while. The All-Star shortstop went to the IL in early August with a hand injury and has yet to return. Luis Robert has also been dealing with a lingering injury. He hasn't looked like himself this year, having to take one-handed swings because he's in so much pain.

Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox will look to bounce back from this disappointing season next year. If they can stay healthy, this White Sox team will be a hard team to beat next year.

