"He's a great hitter, so every time you can't contain him" - 2-time All-Star gives New York Yankees hope against the unstoppable Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

New York Yankees two-time All-Star pitcher Luis Severino has lauded Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, despite shutting the Jays out on Thursday evening.

Severino pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and no runs, while striking out six. His shutout was continued by relief pitchers Michael King and Lucas Luetge, who, among others, allowed no runs from the Blue Jays.

Despite the shutout, Severino lauds Jays super slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The American League East has heated up as the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays are all serious contenders this season.

After winning the series against the Boston Red Sox at home, the Yankees welcomed the Blue Jays to Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays bested the Texas Rangers at home before traveling to the Bronx.

Thursday's game was the fourth match of the Jays' series against the Yankees.

The Yankees pulled off the victory thanks to masterful pitching. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4 against Severino and company.

However, the Yankees know better than anyone how dangerous Guerrero can be. Last year, the 22-year-old led the league in home runs with 48, drove in 111 runs, and had an OBP of well over 400.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. looks on in the bottom of the second inning of the game against the New York Yankees in April, 2022

This was enough to earn Guerrero Jr. the distinction of an All-Star and a Silver Slugger and to obtain the second-most votes in the Most Valuable Player vote.

Guerrero's father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., played 15 seasons in the MLB, most notably for the now-defunct Montreal Expos.

The Blue Jays will return home to take on the Oakland Athletics, while the Yankees will go on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Both teams will be looking to pick up some crucial wins against teams that have been struggling in the early stages of the 2022 MLB season.

One can be sure that Guerrero and Severino will likely meet again in the plethora of games the two teams have yet to play. If Severino is able to contain Guerrero like he did on Thursday, the Yankees will without doubt come away victorious.

