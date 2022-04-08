Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Oakland Athletics will traverse both the baseball league and the continental United States and visit the City of Brotherly Love to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 season opener.

After losing some offensive firepower, the Athletics will open up against the Philadelphia Phillies—whom they haven't played since 2019.

The Phillies are hoping that Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper can combine for a potent combination in the outfield, offensively and defensively.

Here is what the injury situation looks like just ahead of the opening day.

Oakland Ahletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Injury Report

Oakland Athletics Injury Report

Thankfully for the Athletics, their 15-day and 60-day IL's are completely clean. Only a handful of mostly minor league players are day-to-day with various ailments. They include the following:

James Kaprelian, a budding starter who made 21 starts with the Athletics in 2021, is day-to-day with shoulder problems. Kaprelian finished the year with a record of 8-5, his first full season in the bigs.

Venezuelan reliever Daolis Guerra, who underwent minor surgery, is sitting out the beginning of the season but will be back before long.

Right-handed pitchers Brent Honeywell and Wandisson Charles are both day-to-day with undisclosed issues.

Here's the full list:

Player Status Reason James Kaprelian Day-to-Day Shoulder Daolis Guerra Day-to-Day Forearm Surgery Brent Honeywell Day-to-Day Undisclosed Wandisson Charles Day-to-Day Undisclosed

Philadelphia Phillies Injury Report

The Philadelphia Phillies have been hit with a slew of injuries just as the season befalls them. However, none of the heavy hitters are uninjured. Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper are costing the Phillies more than $50 million this season - the Phillies can ill afford it if one of them gets hurt.

The first is Mickey Moniak. The outfielder, who usually occupies the bottom of the order for the Philadelphia Philles, has been put on day-to-day notice with a hairline facture on his right wrist.

Eight-year vet Zack Wheeler is day-to-day with shoulder trouble.

Catcher for the Lehigh Valley Phillies AAA team, Rafael Marchan, has been put on the 60-day IL for a left hamstring strain. Kent Emmanuel, a right-handed pitcher, joined Marchan on the 60-day IL with elbow impingement.

Player Status Reason Zack Wheeler Day-to-Day Shoulder Micky Moniak Day-to-Day Wrist Fracture Sean Conrood 15 Day DL Shoulder Rafael Marchan 60 Day DL Hamstring Strain Zack Wheeler Day-to-Day Shoulder Kent Emmanuel 60 Day DL Elbow

Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Batting Orders

Oakland Athletics Predicted Batting Order

Despite losing some significant firepower, Oakland still runs out a decent lineup. Here are the names who will go to bat for the Oakland A's on opening day against the Phillies:

Anthony Kemp, 2B Stephen Vogt, 1B Sean Murphy, C Seth Brown, RF Jed Lowrie, DH Steven Piscotty, CF Elvis Andrus, SS Kevin Smith, 3B Cristian Pache, LF

Philadelphia Philles Projected Batting Order

The Phillies have underperformed despite their top-to-bottom talent. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos will get on base enough for Rhys Hoskins to drive them home.

Also, with Mickey Moniak likely out until May, Matt Vierling will likely take his place in center field.

The Phillies lineup can be seen below:

Kyle Schwarber LF JT Realmuto C Bryce Harper RF Nick Castellanos DH Rhys Hoskins 1B Didi Gregorius SS Jean Segura 2B Bryan Scott 3B Matt Vierling CF

Oakland Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Starting Rotations

Oakland Athletics

The Athletics traded two major rotation pieces late this off-season, All-star Chris Bassit and lefty Sean Manaea. Apart from some minor transactions, the Oakland Athletics made few other offseason moves and spent the least of any MLB team this past offseason.

Frankie Montas Cole Irvin Daulton Jefferies Paul Blackburn Adam Oller

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies will miss starter Zach Wheeler, who would have been at the top of the rotation. Wheeler is currently day-to-day with shoulder issues and is expected back in mid-April. Here is their expected rotation, with Conor Brogdon likely taking over.

Aaron Nola Kyle Gibson Zach Eflin Ranger Suarez Conor Borgdon

