"He’s out of his mind this year" "Aaron Judge continues to be ridiculous" - New York Yankees fans celebrate Aaron Judge's clutch walk-off home run against the Kansas City Royals 

Aaron Judge rendered the final verdict of the New York Yankees game against the Kansas City Royals with a walk-off home run. The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the ninth inning. With the potential for extra innings looming, Judge stepped to the plate and decided the game was over. It did not take long for Yankees fans to explode in celebration.

This is the third walk-off of the season for Judge, who is the frontrunner for the American League MVP. The New York Yankees wasted no time in posting a video of the game-winning home run to Twitter.

This is the 67th win of the year for the Yankees and the 39th dinger of the year for Judge. Both of these stats lead the MLB, giving Yankees fans more reason to celebrate than any other fanbase. And celebrate they did.

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_ New York Yankees @Yankees ALL RISE! ALL RISE! https://t.co/rHLuBShd4e Aaron Judge continues to be ridiculous. Fastball down the middle, Aaron Judge lays down the gavel. A bomb to left center for his 3rd walk-off HR of the year. twitter.com/yankees/status… Aaron Judge continues to be ridiculous. Fastball down the middle, Aaron Judge lays down the gavel. A bomb to left center for his 3rd walk-off HR of the year. twitter.com/yankees/status…

Even baseball fans who hate the Yankees have no choice but to respect the tremendous season that Aaron Judge is having.

Will Watkins @WillThewat27 @Yankees I may hate the Yankees but I can’t deny judge’s greatness @Yankees I may hate the Yankees but I can’t deny judge’s greatness

As things currently stand, Judge will become a free agent at the conclusion of the season. You would be hard pressed to find a single Yankees fan who wants to see him play in any other uniform.

Alex @Alex20052406 @Yankees Please give him what he wants. Whatever it is just give it to him. @Yankees Please give him what he wants. Whatever it is just give it to him.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have their sights on the World Series

Part of the difficulty of having the best record in the MLB is that every loss feels so much bigger than it is. The Yankees have struggled since the All-Star break, losing both series to the New York Mets and Houston Astros. Hopefully, this game and its emotional ending can be the bounce back they need to go on another run.

When this Yankees team is firing on all cylinders, it is hard to find a team that they can't beat. Even in a game where offense was practically non-existent, such as this, they played sound defense. Then when it mattered most, their top superstar stepped up and scored the run to win the game.

This mix of strong team play and superstars capable of miraculous plays is exactly what it takes to win a championship. The New York Yankees have all the pieces they need to win it all this season.

