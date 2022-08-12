“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me” - Star hairstylist was once compelled to shut down rumors of an affair with Alex Rodriguez while the Yankees star was engaged to Jennifer Lopez

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and American star Jennifer Lopez were Hollywood’s most adorable power couple. They started dating in 2017 and were engaged two years before they officially split in 2021.

Rodriguez made headlines when he was accused of cheating on J.Lo with star hairstylist Madison LeCroy. It was rumored that A-Rod took part in flirty FaceTime sessions with LeCroy while engaged to Lopez.

LeCroy spoke to “Page Six” and revealed that they never met and only spoke on the phone. She also said that A-Rod never cheated on his then fiancée (J.Lo).

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy, known for her role in the television show “Southern Charm,” also went on to say that she "talked to him (A-Rod) randomly, but was not consistent."

"I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” – Madison LeCroy

Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement a month after the claims were made public.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez – a power duo

J.Lo and A-Rod were among the cutest couples in Hollywood. They were often spotted together enjoying themselves. Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday with A-Rod. The Yankees legend posted a fun video of the celebration.

“TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊 Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂 Te amo mucho.” - Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo and Rodriguez first met in 2005 at a baseball game when Lopez was married to Marc Antony. Lopez and Antony split in 2011. They have two children, Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and they have two daughters together, Natasha and Ella.

A-Rod and Lopez reconnected in 2017 when they bumped into each other at a restaurant. They were often seen in several places together and soon became everybody’s favorite couple.

Here's a photo of A-Rod and J.Lo spending a weekend in Paris.

"Weekend in Paris ❤️#thankfulandgrateful" - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March 2019 while on vacation to the Bahamas.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

Even the Obamas congratulated the couple.

“This means the world to us. #44” – Alex Rodriguez

They called off their engagement and broke up in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck and married in July 2022. A-Rod is currently dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt