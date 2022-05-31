"He's scrambling and trying to figure out how he's going to fly here" - Former MLB star Roger Clemens rushes to attend son's potential big league debut for Detroit Tigers

Roger Clemens' 24-year career in the MLB contained all sorts of examples of skill as well as a fair share of drama. In his time playing for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees, among others, he compiled 354 wins, 184 losses, and an ERA of .312

However, PED allegations and domestic issues prevent him from ever being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Clemens' son, Kody, now has his shot at big league glory.

Roger Clemens rushes to see his son Kody make his debut for the Detroit Tigers

Clemens' son, Kody, is a 26-year-old utility player who was drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers. It's been a long road for Kody, as he has mainly been playing in Triple-A since then.

His dad, Roger, has never missed an opportunity to come and support his son.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Kody Clemens has been called up to the big leagues.



He’s the youngest of Roger Clemens’ four sons and the first to reach the majors. Kody Clemens has been called up to the big leagues. He’s the youngest of Roger Clemens’ four sons and the first to reach the majors. https://t.co/1xAOzDfYLE

Earlier this year, at Tigers Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida, Roger Clemens paid a visit to support his son and rally the pitching staff. Clemens was apparently pranked and was shown a video of himself getting taken deep by a young Miguel Cabrera during the 2003 World Series.

Kody has not yet played in an MLB game, but he may this week. Kody was recently called up from the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, and looks likely to suit up for his guys this week against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Jason Beck @beckjason Kody Clemens was told he was getting the call to the big leagues in a Home Depot parking lot just south of Bowling Green, Ohio, where he picked up his gear from the Mud Hens team bus and drove north to Detroit. Kody Clemens was told he was getting the call to the big leagues in a Home Depot parking lot just south of Bowling Green, Ohio, where he picked up his gear from the Mud Hens team bus and drove north to Detroit.

Speaking of his dad, Kody said, "He's scrambling and trying to figure out when he's going to fly here." Although all four of Roger Clemens' sons play baseball, Kody is the first to earn himself a shot at the Major League glory that his dad used to bask in.

Maybe one day Kody will do what his dad was unable to, and gain entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

