“They roasted me” - Detroit Tigers welcomed legendary ace Roger Clemens by playing clip of homer Miguel Cabrera hit off him in 2003 World Series

MLB pitching legend Roger Clemens says he was trolled hilariously at the Detroit Tigers Spring Training facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Evan Woodbery @evanwoodbery Tigers had a special visitor in their morning meeting: Roger Clemens.



Clemens' son, Kody, was drafted in 2018 and is a second baseman for the Detroit Tigers organization. Since Kody was drafted, Roger has made an annual pilgrammage to Lakeland to cheer on his son and keep himself in the baseball loop.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Roger Clemens was signing autographs and posing for pics this afternoon. His son, Kody, started at 3B vs #Yankees today. Per @beckjason , Clemens spoke to the Tigers today, and they replayed the AB leading to Miggy’s HR off him in the 2003 World Series. Roger Clemens was signing autographs and posing for pics this afternoon. His son, Kody, started at 3B vs #Yankees today. Per @beckjason, Clemens spoke to the Tigers today, and they replayed the AB leading to Miggy’s HR off him in the 2003 World Series. https://t.co/P6N8AGwh8u

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Clemens addressed the Tigers in their morning meeting. Little did he know history would be revealed. The team decided to poke fun at Clemens by showing an old clip from game four of the 2003 World Series.

Roger Clemens reminded of one of the more colorful moments in his career

Clemens, who played for the Yankees at the time, can be seen throwing a high inside pitch that narrowly missed the then-rookie Miguel Cabrera's head.

After taking a deep breath, Cabrera stared down Clemens and then took the then-41-year-old veteran high and deep to right field. Cabrera's Florida Marlins would go on to win the game 4-3, and the 2003 World Series with a series score of 4-2.

Clemens celebrating the Yankees 2003 ALCS victory over the Boston Red Sox

Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter explained that the clip was highlighted to show players the dynamics at play during uncomfortable at-bats when emotions on both sides of the pitchers mound can reach feverish levels.

The Tigers are no stranger to pitching antics. Choice words exchanged between Oakland Athletics pitcher Grant Balfour and Tigers catcher Victor Martinez led to a bench-clearing brawl in the 2013 National League Division Series.

Division Series - Oakland Athletics v Detroit Tigers - Grant Balfour and Victor Martinez in a fiery exchange

Clemens has a mixed legacy. Despite winning the Cy Young Award seven times and being an All-Star 11 times, he grappled with allegations of steroid use and marital infidelity. This has kept Roger Clemens from reaching the threshold of support needed for a nomination to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Clemens undoubtedly had some valuable lessons to give the young Tigers staff. The organization is seeking to rebound from 2021's 77-85 record and seventh consecutive failed attempt at the playoffs.

As for Miguel Cabrera, we all know how the career of that 20-year-old rookie would go.

