"He said make me want your autograph one day" - Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. recalls first interaction with basketball legend Michael Jordan

26-year-old Bahamian Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a superstar for the Miami Marlins and is integral to their lineup. In a recent interview with Complex Sneakers, Jazz talked about his love for the Jordan brand and how he idolizes Michael Jordan.

Chisholm talked about his first encounter with the great Michael Jordan and what drove him to sign with the Jordan brand:

"I met Jordan when I was 10 or 11 years old at this softball tournament. I was just sneaking around the back as a kid, you know trying to get autographs and Jordan was sneaking out of the back.

"Asked for his autograph, he said, no. He said, 'Make me want your autograph one day.' And like, that really made me want to really be an athlete, because I really want to go and tell Jordan one day, like, 'I'm with you now.' And that's my autograph."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. talked about his own sneaker brand and how cool it would be to launch the Jazz 1, vowing to bring amazing and fresh styles to the market.

He also talked about how big-name ballplayers receive 30-odd boxes of sneakers at once and his wish to create his own brand while continuing with his long-term commitment to the Jordan brand.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins are off to a poor start in 2024

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is averaging .200 with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs so far this season, as the Miami Marlins have sunk to a 2-12 record. Their latest loss came against the Atlanta Braves at home by an 8-1 score.

Manager Skip Schumaker is under pressure, with the Marlins struggling in both aspects of the game. Something has to give for them soon enough so that the ballclub can salvage some wins and create a positive environment in the clubhouse.

With the Marlins 2-12, they need to pick up some wins in the remaining two games of the series against Atlanta and the coming series against the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. If they can't, this season will look to be over early for Miami.

