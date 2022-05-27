"he sounds so heartbroken" "I think that's the cleanest thing I've ever heard at a ball game" - MLB fans react to Freddie Freeman being called sellout by heckler

The MLB world flipped upside down when longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past off-season. When the Braves ultimately gave him a lowball offer, Freeman decided to go to his home state and sign with Los Angeles.

Since his decision this past winter, MLB fans have had mixed emotions about the entire thing. Many people believe that since Freeman was a Braves veteran, Atlanta should have done everything in their power to get Freeman to re-sign. Others, especially Braves fans, think he sold out by taking the option with more money, and that he should have taken the Braves offer no matter what.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "I used to like you, Freddie"



Hecklers at Chase Field call Freddie Freeman a "sellout" "I used to like you, Freddie"Hecklers at Chase Field call Freddie Freeman a "sellout" https://t.co/IV6nl6taVX

"I used to like you, Freddie. Hecklers at Chase Field call Freddie Freeman a 'sellout'." - @ Jomboy Media

Former Freeman fans have been calling him a sellout throughout this season, but this time he was heckled mid-bat. It is confusing why Arizona Diamondbacks fans were heckling him, but fans on Twitter had a lot to say about what happened.

Fans address Freddie Freeman heckler at Chase Field

"he sounds so heartbroken" - @ Happy Braves Fan

When listening to the video of the heckler, there is definitely some pain behind the voice.

Marianna @momof2boys99 @JomboyMedia Is he the same heckler from the Mets/Giants game🤔 sure sounds the same!! #LGM @JomboyMedia Is he the same heckler from the Mets/Giants game🤔 sure sounds the same!! #LGM

"Is he the same heckler from the Mets/Giants game...sure sounds the same!!" - @ Marianna

This person sounds just like the person who heckled Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil at the Mets versus Giants game last week. McNeil hit a home run right after, and Freeman got a hit right after, so maybe it is the same person.

jacob sumwalt @jaksumwalt @JomboyMedia I think that's the cleanest thing I've ever heard at a ball game @JomboyMedia I think that's the cleanest thing I've ever heard at a ball game

"I think that's the cleanest thing I've ever heard at a ball game" - @ Jacob

Usually, hecklers curse and use much more offensive language. In this case, however, this fan just seems genuinely upset at Freddie Freeman's decision to go to Los Angeles. His pain spoke for him, and he didn't feel the need for expletives.

𝕰𝖉𝖜𝖎𝖓 𝕾𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖔🧂🌊 @ARROGANT3Dwin @JomboyMedia They need to worry about selling out that stadium @JomboyMedia They need to worry about selling out that stadium 😆

"They need to worry about selling out that stadium" - @ Edwin

This Twitter user might be onto something. Why does an Arizona fan care about Freddie Freeman's decision? They need to support the home team.

"Oh that fan is deeply hurt" - @ Chile

Just from the sound of their voice, you can tell that this fan sounds distraught. They were deeply hurt by Freeman going to the Dodgers this off-season.

"And then he hit a missile" - @ Matthew

Similar to what happneed when Jeff McNeil was heckled last week, Freddie Freeman got a hit right afterward. Maybe the players are taking it personally, or perhaps it is the same person, and they are just good luck for the players they pester.

Spolky @Spolkaye @JomboyMedia Bro went to play in his home state and is getting clowned for it @JomboyMedia Bro went to play in his home state and is getting clowned for it 😭😭😭

"Bro went to play in his home state and is getting clowned for it" - @ Spolky

A lot of players decide to play somewhere close to home at some point in their careers. Freeman won the Atlanta Braves a World Series, the greatest thing he could do for the franchise. The Braves lowballed him, so he decided to go back home.

"This dude is way too emotional about Freddie Freeman" - @ Cody

While it is more than understandable to be heartbroken over players leaving teams, this fan just takes it too far. At the end of the day, baseball is just a game.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt