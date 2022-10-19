The New York Yankees fans believe that leader and superstar Aaron Judge just sent the strongest hint that he may remain a Yankee next season.

There has been speculation all season regarding Judge's contract and whether he will stay in New York. Judge is the frontrunner for the American League MVP. Obviously, there is heavy interest from several MLB teams for the soon-to-be free agent.

Judge hit a crucial home run in the winner-takes-all game five against the Cleveland Guardians. His solo shot extended the Yankees' lead to 4-0 and put them on their way to a vital 5-1 victory.

The most exciting moment of the evening may have come when he reached the dugout. He looked into the camera and kissed the Yankees logo, much to the delight of Yankees fans all over the world.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Judge said he was inspired by Premier League soccer games when he kissed the Yankees logo on his jersey in the dugout after his home run Aaron Judge said he was inspired by Premier League soccer games when he kissed the Yankees logo on his jersey in the dugout after his home run https://t.co/4W0HjCUeBb

Kissing the team's shirt logo is a common practice in soccer leagues around the globe, especially in Europe. It shows commitment and loyalty to the team.

Fans are convinced it was a message from Judge to the fans that he will be a Yankee next season.

AT @YankeeWRLD JUDGE KISSING THE YANKEE LOGO HE IS STAYING HERE FOR LIFE JUDGE KISSING THE YANKEE LOGO HE IS STAYING HERE FOR LIFE https://t.co/8saSIxvuK8

Judge is in a great negotiating position with the Yankees organization as he holds a great deal of leverage due to the phenomenal season he had. Judge led MLB in several categories, including home runs, runs, RBIs, OBP, slugging, and OPS.

Rocco Ríos Novo stan account @BC_Bryson Free-Agent-to-be Aaron Judge kissing the badge for the camera after hitting a home run? Free-Agent-to-be Aaron Judge kissing the badge for the camera after hitting a home run? 👀👀 Free-Agent-to-be Aaron Judge kissing the badge for the camera after hitting a home run? 👀👀

He also broke a cherished age-old MLB record that has stood for 61 years. His 62 home runs were one more than Roger Maris' hit in 1961.

Judge overtook Maris' single-season home run American League record. It was a record previously held by Babe Ruth from 1927-1961.

After a record-setting year, Aaron Judge will become a free agent at the end of the season

Aaron Judge hits a home run in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees were unable to close a deal with Judge at the beginning of the season. Many fans believed that Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner's offers were low for a player of Judge's caliber. The decision to play hard-ball with Judge's contract may now come back to hurt the organization.

sophfrezh @Vivbarca10 Judge kissing the Yankees badge … ain’t no way he comes to the Mets Judge kissing the Yankees badge … ain’t no way he comes to the Mets

The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all rumored to be interested in Aaron Judge.

daddycole45 @daddycole45 @snyyankees @BryanHoch JUST ADMIT UR A YANKEE FOR LIFE FUCK NEGOTIATION LEVERAGE @snyyankees @BryanHoch JUST ADMIT UR A YANKEE FOR LIFE FUCK NEGOTIATION LEVERAGE

Aaron Judge, however, seems keen to remain a Yankee.

Moreover, after the season he just had, the Yankees would be crazy to let him go. The organization needs to find a compromise and ensure Judge remains, even if that means the largest contract in baseball history.

The Yankees' deep playoff run will only add to Judge's desire to stay. New York is a great city, especially when you are winning.

