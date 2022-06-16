"He walked him... OH MY WORD they call him out" - MLB commentator on questionable call that preserved win against the Pittsburgh Pirates

The National League Central is not the closest division in the MLB, except for the two teams at the top, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. The other three teams are not likely to go anywhere in the MLB this fall.

There is a nine-game difference between the third placed team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the second-placed Brewers. Pitching has made up a big part of the difference. Pitching was certainly the name of the game for these two teams yesterday.

MLB commentator cannot hide his surprise at a ball that was called a strike

The Cardinals have relied on some quality pitching, especially lately. Last night, against the visiting Pirates, Miles Mikolas of the Cards was en route to a no-hitter until he lost it in the late stages of the game.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "He walked him... OH MY WORD they call him out" "He walked him... OH MY WORD they call him out" https://t.co/1CnWCdqC9V

""He walked him... OH MY WORD they call him out" - Jomboy Media

In the first leg of yesterday's doubleheader between the Pirates and the Cardinals, there was a call that turned some heads. Batting in the bottom of the eighth inning, down by two, it was up to the big Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to try and tip the scales.

The count was full as the pitch was slung. The ball, thrown by Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, was low and inside. Vogelbach checked his swing and expected a walk. That was until the third base umpire deemed his swing complete and that he had indeed gone all the way around.

Helsley paced off the field triumphantly as Vogelbach let the umpires have it. Remarking on the game, the commentator for AT&T Roots Sports Network based in Pittsburgh had no choice but to exclaim, "Oh my word they call him out!"

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia In fairness to the ump, this replay angle makes it look much closer In fairness to the ump, this replay angle makes it look much closer https://t.co/L2C6DxlLgb

"In fairness to the ump, this replay angle makes it look much closer" - Jomboy Media

A subsequent replay from another angle would prove that Vogelbach's swing was much closer to going fully around than was originally thought on the original MLB tape of the play.

The Cardinals went on to win this game by a score of 3-1. MLB history was nearly made in the second leg of this doubleheader when veteran Miles Mikolas almost became the first pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

