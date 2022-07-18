“He walked him. Smart move Joe” - Allie LaForce takes a dig at her husband Joe Smith while sharing a fan moment with Cardinals Superstar slugger Albert Pujols

Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith’s wife, Allie LaForce, recently posted a heart-warming picture on Twitter with Cardinals Superstar slugger Albert Pujols. The sports reporter and journalist had a fan moment with Albert Pujols and she also took a dig at her husband. She disclosed that Smith faced Pujols in his first Major League game and called him “clever.”

Here's what she posted.

The best. @Cardinals @MLB (also Joe faced him in his FIRST career big league appearance 15 years ago!!) he walked him. Smart move Joe. @JSThree8

Albert Pujols is in the last season of his career.

He was selected to the All-Star Game by Major League Baseball for his illustrious career.

Albert Pujols @PujolsFive The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! https://t.co/H97IEIXAJ5

The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood!

This will be the fourth Home Run Derby that Pujols has competed in.

LaForce, who is also a former Miss USA pageant winner, married Smith in 2015. The 33-year-old reporter lost a pregnancy last summer and revealed that they are undergoing IVF treatment.

LaForce shared a picture on Instagram with Smith and talked about her IVF journey.

Another picture regarding the baby update was posted by LaForce on Twitter.

Allie LaForce @ALaForce



helpcurehd.org/allie-blog Updated IVF/pregnancy blog through today! XO! Baby is moving and kicking and rocking and rolling!! Updated IVF/pregnancy blog through today! XO! Baby is moving and kicking and rocking and rolling!! ❤️😍 helpcurehd.org/allie-blog https://t.co/8vCpHaz9Cm

Allie LaForce played basketball in college and her family is comprised of athletes. She was a walk-in for the Ohio State basketball team after playing at Vermilion High School.

Smith’s mom, Lee, was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease (HD) in 2012. The disease claimed her mother’s life years ago. Since LaForce is an NBA reporter and Smith is an MLB player, the pair can afford the exorbitant cost of PGD-IVF’s.

Considering how expensive this treatment is, LaForce and Smith started a foundation in hopes of helping other families in the same situation.

Mark those calendars for the 2nd Annual HelpCureHD Gala, August 11th!!! Last year the city of Houston SHOWED UP!!!! We were in awe of the support by the city & the @astrosbaseball players & coaches that came and supported Joe and my mission to achieve an HD-free world.

Despite her rainbow pregnancy, she continues to work as an NBA reporter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far