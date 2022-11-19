Carlos Correa is one of the top shortstops on the free-agent market right now. Prior to the 2022 season, he signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for $105.3 million. He opted out of his contract following the season.

While he opted out of his contract, some within the organization believe the team can re-sign him. In an interview with All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, he explained that Correa has mentioned that he wants to be in Minnesota. The ball is in Minnesota's hands.

"He wants to be here. Up to us to go get him," said Byron Buxton in regard to the Minnesota Twins re-signing Carlos Correa.

Buxton: "He wants to be here. Up to us to go get him." Lots of Correa chatter at MOA. Here's a sampling from Buxton and CEO/president Dave St. Peter on where negotiations stand.

Buxton and Correa have struck up quite the friendship since the shortstop signed there. Buxton revealed that Correa was a huge help not only to him, but to the entire team. Buxton said that Correa helped him be a leader out on the field.

Buxton said that he and Carlos Correa text every week and that the shortstop wants to play for the Twins. He said that the team has the ability to go ahead and re-sign him this off-season.

Minnesota Twins CEO and President Dave St. Peter stated that there have been ongoing talks with Correa. He feels good about the talks as Correa has shown his desire to stay with the team. He revealed that the team wants him back as well.

Carlos Correa is looking for a big contract

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins Game 1

The free-agent market is full of stars, especially at the shortstop position. Names like Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson are crowding the shortstop market.

Carlos Correa believes that his talents stack up well against these other shortstops. That's why he opted out of his contract. He's trying to get as much value for himself as he possibly can.

Last year's free agency didn't go as well as Correa had hoped. He turned down some big early offers while other shortstops got paid. He was hoping to get a huge deal, but it didn't pan out.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs in 2022. He led all shortstops in on-base and slugging percentage (OPS). He played in 136 games, becoming one of the only Twins players to stay relatively healthy for the season.

Nick Rucco @nrucco16 Carlos Correa: posted an .868 OPS across 326 PAs against teams with a winning percentage of at least .500. Correa appeared to elevate his game against tougher opposition, making his presence felt when the #Twins needed him the most. Carlos Correa: posted an .868 OPS across 326 PAs against teams with a winning percentage of at least .500. Correa appeared to elevate his game against tougher opposition, making his presence felt when the #Twins needed him the most. https://t.co/UMjtUfhcLp

With the offensive numbers he put up in 2022, he's confident he'll be able to find his mega-deal this off-season. We'll see if it comes from the Minnesota Twins or somewhere else.

