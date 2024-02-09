“Heck with all the hype about Taylor and Travis” - Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah wows fans with fresh snap from set of new Jeep commercial

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter played his entire 20-year major league career with the New York Yankees in the Bronx. His resume includes five World Series championships and 14 All-Star selections. Derek has been married to Hannah Jeter since 2016 and the couple have three daughters and a son.

His on-field fame helped him majorly with his off-field endorsements as he became the face of many brands, and one of them was Jeep. His wife, Hannah, is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and has also appeared in several Jepp commercials along with Jeter.

Hannah recently shared a snap of the couple from the set of a Jeep commercial on Instagram.

"On set with @wagoneer," she wrote in the caption.

This sent fans into a frenzy and one compared the star couple with the duo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"The heck with all the hype about Taylor and Travis. Derek and Hannah are the best looking couple ever !! Period," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Derek Jeter and his wife have signed a multi-year agreement with automobile company Jeep

Back in 2022, Derek Jeter and Hannah signed a multi-year partnership with Jeep, according to Adweek. The financial details of the deal are unknown but the couple has been the face of many of Jeep's campaigns.

In October 2022, they were featured in Jeep's "Eyes Wide Open" commercial.

Other than that, the duo was a regular presence in Jeep commercials in 2023, including "Drove All Night" and "Captain's Chair."

Derek was born in Michigan, three hours from Jeep's headquarters in Ohio, whereas Hannah's father and mother drive a Jeep Wrangler SUV and a Jeep Cherokee, respectively.

"I grew up in Michigan a couple hours from where Jeeps are built," Derek Jeter said regarding his partnership with the automobile giants [via The Detroit News].

"I'm well aware of the values of the brand, and they align perfectly with not only ours as parents, but how we want our kids to be, as well."

Mr. and Mrs. Jeter have been ideal ambassadors for Jeep so far and their recent snap is a testament to that.

