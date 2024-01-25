"The GOAT and his boat" - Derek Jeter leaves fans buzzing after posting throwback reminiscing viral Jeep commercial

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter played his entire 20-year major league career in the Bronx. During that time, he helped his club win five World Series championships, reserving his place among baseball greats.

Off the field, Jeter has shot for many commercials and recently he posted a throwback picture from a viral Jeep commercial. In a photo uploaded, Jeter is posing alongside a Wagoneer car.

"Throwback to @Wagoneer commercial shoot," he wrote in the caption.

Fans also buzzed the comment section, with some regarding the MLB star's 'GOAT' status.

"The Goat and his boat," one fan said.

Derek Jeter's Instagram story's comment section

According to Adweek, both Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have signed a multi-year partnership with Jeep; however the financial details of the partnership weren't disclosed. Moreover, their first campaign, "Eyes Wide Open," was released in October 2022.

Apart from this, the couple have been a constant feature in Jeep's commercial campaigns last year, including "Drove All Night" and "Captain's Chair."

Derek Jeter and Hannah on their association with Jeep

Both Derek and Hannah are closely associated with Jeep. The Hall of Famer was raised in Michigan, a two-hour drive from where Jeeps are manufactured.

"I grew up in Michigan a couple hours from where Jeeps are built," Derek Jeter said regarding his association with Jeep. "I'm well aware of the values of the brand, and they align perfectly with not only ours as parents, but how we want our kids to be, as well." [via The Detroit News].

Hannah, who grew up in Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, mentioned that her dad drives a Jeep Wrangler SUV and her mother has a Jeep Cherokee.

"It's a very small island with pretty windy, treacherous roads," Hannah said. "The fact that those cars can handle that type of terrain is just a testament to the brand."

Jeter, in an interaction, said that they are in for the long haul for brands they believe in, and Jeep is certainly one of them.

"We like to have long-term relationships," Jeter said. "And we like to partner with with companies and products that we believe in, and hopefully we're with Jeep for many years to come."

Jeep's senior vice president of marketing in North America, Marissa Hunter described the Jeters as an ideal ambassador for them.

