If there was ever a modern team who deserved a pitiful reputation, it's the 2023 Oakland Athletics. In addition to having the worst record in baseball, the team became the first club of the modern era to lose 45 of their first 55 games.

Drawing fewer than 9,000 fans per home game on average, the A's have the worst attendance ranking in the MLB, by a very significant margin. More fans routinely show up to watch their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas than show up in Oakland.

Recently, a collegiate woodbat team called the Portland Pickles took to Twitter to roast the Oakland Athletics. The Portland, Oregon-based claimed that they have surpassed the A's in fan attendance for the season.

Portland Pickles @picklesbaseball BREAKING: we have officially surpassed The Oakland A’s in attendance for the 2023 season. BREAKING: we have officially surpassed The Oakland A’s in attendance for the 2023 season. https://t.co/u3QuKpsMpU

"BREAKING: we have officially surpassed The Oakland A’s in attendance for the 2023 season." - Portland Pickles

Fans on Twitter have been happy to rip the Oakland Athletics at every turn. With the Pickles providing the latest ammunition in the long-running joke, many fans found it hilarious.

Troll @AstrosTroll @picklesbaseball Here come the salty tears of their fans @picklesbaseball Here come the salty tears of their fans

Scott Lowe @cbe46f5aba024ca @picklesbaseball This is hilarious. Walker Stadium is literally a baseball field in a local park, that is enclosed with some grandstands. Always wanted to go to a game when I lived there, but didn't. @picklesbaseball This is hilarious. Walker Stadium is literally a baseball field in a local park, that is enclosed with some grandstands. Always wanted to go to a game when I lived there, but didn't.

With a record of 12-46, the Oakland Athletics own the worst record in baseball. With their dismal play, they sit last in their division, 24.5 games behind the first-placed Texas Rangers in the AL West.

David @daviddetijuana @picklesbaseball I propose a trade. Portland Pickles for the A’s in the MLB 🥹🥹 @picklesbaseball I propose a trade. Portland Pickles for the A’s in the MLB 🥹🥹

n8lavin @n8lavin @picklesbaseball I always love when popular accounts like this aren't afraid to trash others @picklesbaseball I always love when popular accounts like this aren't afraid to trash others

Their recent back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Braves represented only the second instance of the season that the team posted consecutive victories. Their 2-1 walkoff win to seal the second victory was played in front of a mere 5,000 fans.

DJ Fitzgerald M.S. ITM @Yinzer78 @picklesbaseball @theangryfan Happy for you, but sad for the die hard A's fans. They were once one of the most competitive clubs, but those days are gone. @picklesbaseball @theangryfan Happy for you, but sad for the die hard A's fans. They were once one of the most competitive clubs, but those days are gone.

SkiBum @Sdsu94Ski @picklesbaseball It’s Tweets like this as to why I follow you. Keep up the outstanding work. @picklesbaseball It’s Tweets like this as to why I follow you. Keep up the outstanding work. https://t.co/MVctPvO3zF

The Pickles play in the West Coast League, and act as a summer outlet for college players around the Pacific Northwest. Their jab at the Oakland Athletics is likely modelled after a recent Twitter post from the Houston Astros, who derided the A's by tweeting "10 runs in front of 10 fans" after their 10-1 clobbering of the team on May 28. Similarly to the Astros' post, many fans thought the Pickles' stunt was in poor taste.

Tripp McNeely @blksethrogen @picklesbaseball That's such a trash tweet. Be better than that, Social Media Department person @picklesbaseball That's such a trash tweet. Be better than that, Social Media Department person https://t.co/UdT9mxGAqK

The A's 45,000-seat stadium in Oakland is renowned for it's state disrepair and stray cat infestation. The Pickles, by contrast, play in front of a maximum of 1,566 fans at Walker Stadium, which is located within the confines of a public park in Portland.

The baseball world has lost respect for the Oakland Athletics

When amateur teams start taking aim at big-league clubs, there is something out of order. By being so horrendously awful this season, the A's have all but relinquished any claims to viability. With the team looking to relocate to Las Vegas within the next few years, hopefully they will be able to regain some semblance of respectability.

