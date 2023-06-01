If there was ever a modern team who deserved a pitiful reputation, it's the 2023 Oakland Athletics. In addition to having the worst record in baseball, the team became the first club of the modern era to lose 45 of their first 55 games.
Drawing fewer than 9,000 fans per home game on average, the A's have the worst attendance ranking in the MLB, by a very significant margin. More fans routinely show up to watch their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas than show up in Oakland.
Recently, a collegiate woodbat team called the Portland Pickles took to Twitter to roast the Oakland Athletics. The Portland, Oregon-based claimed that they have surpassed the A's in fan attendance for the season.
"BREAKING: we have officially surpassed The Oakland A’s in attendance for the 2023 season." - Portland Pickles
Fans on Twitter have been happy to rip the Oakland Athletics at every turn. With the Pickles providing the latest ammunition in the long-running joke, many fans found it hilarious.
With a record of 12-46, the Oakland Athletics own the worst record in baseball. With their dismal play, they sit last in their division, 24.5 games behind the first-placed Texas Rangers in the AL West.
Their recent back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Braves represented only the second instance of the season that the team posted consecutive victories. Their 2-1 walkoff win to seal the second victory was played in front of a mere 5,000 fans.
The Pickles play in the West Coast League, and act as a summer outlet for college players around the Pacific Northwest. Their jab at the Oakland Athletics is likely modelled after a recent Twitter post from the Houston Astros, who derided the A's by tweeting "10 runs in front of 10 fans" after their 10-1 clobbering of the team on May 28. Similarly to the Astros' post, many fans thought the Pickles' stunt was in poor taste.
The A's 45,000-seat stadium in Oakland is renowned for it's state disrepair and stray cat infestation. The Pickles, by contrast, play in front of a maximum of 1,566 fans at Walker Stadium, which is located within the confines of a public park in Portland.
The baseball world has lost respect for the Oakland Athletics
When amateur teams start taking aim at big-league clubs, there is something out of order. By being so horrendously awful this season, the A's have all but relinquished any claims to viability. With the team looking to relocate to Las Vegas within the next few years, hopefully they will be able to regain some semblance of respectability.