Hobie Landrith cause of death: New York Mets legend passes away at 93

Hobie Landrith, the first ever New York Mets player, has passed away. The legendary baseball player who became an icon for Mets fans is no longer with us. The team's first ever expansion draft in 1961 saw Landrith get selected and he would go on to spend that season with the Mets.

By all accounts, it appears that the former MLB star passed away due to natural causes. He was 93, and not many people live to be that age. He is survived by his six children.

MLB legend Hobie Landrith passes away at 93

He spent the first six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and also played with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, and Washington Senators as well as the Mets.

Hobie Landrith was the first ever Met

Mets writer Jay Horwitz said:

"He told me I was the first person from the organization who called him in over 50 years. Hobie, a left-handed catcher, was thrilled and said he always cherished his brief time with the Mets.

"Hobie and Roger Craig formed our first battery in the season opener back in 1962. Today I am so happy I made that call because last Thursday Hobie died at the age of 93. I am glad he knew we cared about him."

He was a catcher who recorded 2.9 bWAR and a 75 OPS+ across his entire big league career.

He also hit .289 with the Mets despite a career .233 batting average.

