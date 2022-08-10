Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a break from each other weeks after heavily publicized wedding

Popular American stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently married in July in Las Vegas. After spending a lovely time in Europe on their honeymoon, J.Lo and Affleck are taking some time apart after their wedding to make their love “stronger.”

A source close to “HollywoodLife” said the star couple are okay with taking time apart from each other.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do.”

The source also revealed that staying away for some time is a “win-win situation” for both J.Lo and Affleck.

“They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.”

The insider told “HollywoodLife” that although the couple may not be together physically, they still communicate frequently and that their reunion will only make their relationship stronger.

“They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working. And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.”

Lopez and Affleck had a great vacation and spent a lot of quality time with their children in Paris recently. Affleck ultimately flew back to LA, where he was spotted on the set of “Aquaman 2.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s split, reunion and marriage

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of their film “Gigli” in 2002 and began dating. They even got engaged the same year. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and officially split in January 2004.

Jennifer Lopez dated Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez for a few years and was engaged to him before finally calling it off in 2021.

J.Lo and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and were often spotted spending time together. Lopez made their reunion Instagram-official on her 52nd birthday.

"5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba" – Jennifer Lopez

Lopez announced second engagement to Affleck via her newsletter "On the JLo" in April 2022.

The couple married in July in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. J.Lo confirmed the news in her newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in a message, signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck. #Bennifer is married guyssss!!!" – weddingz.in

J.Lo and Affleck’s fans often address the couple as “Bennifer.”

