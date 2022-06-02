"Holy shit they won" "Knowing the Braves, we'll be shutout tomorrow" - Atlanta Braves fans indulge in light banter on Twitter after team beats Arizona Diamondbacks 

The Atlanta Braves are looking for victories in every chance that they get. The Braves currently have a record of 24-27 and are in second place in the National League East. The only problem is that they are still 10.5 games behind the New York Mets, who hold the top spot in the division.

The Braves were in the desert this week, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, the fourth-placed team in the NL West. The Atlanta Braves hung their heads as they dropped the first two fixtures against the D-Backs. They had to salvage the series with a win on Wednesday night.

Fans react as Atlanta Braves beat Diamondbacks to a salvage series in the desert

Fans have become used to the Braves winning the NL East division. The defending World Series champions have won their division every year since 2018. The Atlanta Braves faithful find themselves at a loss to think that their guys are 10.5 games behind.

"Holy s**t they won" - @ MLB The Show 22 Card Art

Fans have lashed out on Twitter, demanding more from their team. Even though the Atlanta Braves are winning more, the Mets are still far enough ahead to cause frustration among both players and fans alike.

"Way to bounce back! Knowing the Braves, we'll be shutout tomorrow." - @ Guillermo Heredia

The win came in blowout fashion as an Austin Riley home run helped propel the Braves to a commanding 6-0 win in Arizona. The Atlanta Braves will head home by way of Colorado, where they will play a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Stetson Stan Account @notbrycehart @Braves @TruistNews Keep it up with 20 more in a row to maybe have a chance at catching the Mets…yall have dug a deep hole…not impressed yet @Braves @TruistNews Keep it up with 20 more in a row to maybe have a chance at catching the Mets…yall have dug a deep hole…not impressed yet

"Keep it up with 20 more in a row to maybe have a chance at catching the Mets…yall have dug a deep hole…not impressed yet" - @ Stetson Stan Account

Some fans have made reference to the Braves' apparent habit of giving up leads, a shortcoming that has plagued the squad this season and has cost them more than a few games.

Tyler Davidson @tmdavids @Braves @TruistNews It’s a guarantee we lose one of the next 2 games as we haven’t won 3 straight all year. @Braves @TruistNews It’s a guarantee we lose one of the next 2 games as we haven’t won 3 straight all year.

"It’s a guarantee we lose one of the next 2 games as we haven’t won 3 straight all year." - @ Tyler Davidson

The Atlanta Braves have had a hard time getting a good spell going that would help propel them further up the standings. The team has not been able to string together three consecutive wins all year. This makes fans believe their success may be shortlived.

JillValentine @JillVal12 @Braves @TruistNews LFG! Gonna need Riley to hit like 80 more HRs. They seem to win a lot when he does. Also play Contreras EVERY DAY. SOMEWHERE, ANYWHERE. @Braves @TruistNews LFG! Gonna need Riley to hit like 80 more HRs. They seem to win a lot when he does. Also play Contreras EVERY DAY. SOMEWHERE, ANYWHERE.

"LFG! Gonna need Riley to hit like 80 more HRs. They seem to win a lot when he does. Also play Contreras EVERY DAY. SOMEWHERE, ANYWHERE." - @ Jill Valentine

Although the Braves have had a frustrating season, third baseman Austin Riley has had a true breakout 2022. In addition to his home run that padded this game, he already has 12 home runs and 25 RBIs this year.

"I'm really proud of you for not getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks." - @ Baseball Gifs

In a division that has become so dominated by one team, the Braves must work to close the gap between themselves and the New York Mets, who look poised to go very far this year.

