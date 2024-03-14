"Home alone you know what that means" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares what she enjoys most about having the house to herself

When LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she was in a relationship with pitching prospect Paul Skenes last summer, her already-strong popularity spiked. As such, the 21-year-old star relishes whatever downtime she can get.

In a recent TikTok post, Dunne shed light on what she likes to do when home alone. Unsurprisingly, it involves the sport that is nearest to her heart.

After asking the question, "home alone you know what that means," Dunne kept her followers in suspense, before divulging that "backflips on the bed" is her favorite way to pass the time alone.

During the COVID lockdown of 2020, Dunne first gained popularity after posting videos of her routines on TikTok. Before long, her following had ballooned, and Dunne now posts videos pertaining to everything from her social life to her tastes in music, clothes and food.

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, graduated from Louisiana State last spring, just before being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection in June's draft. During his senior year pitching for the LSU Tigers, the 6-foot-6 Skenes went 13-2, pitching to a 1.69 ERA.

In June, Olivia Dunne was in attendance at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, to watch her boyfriend compete. On the heels of some very solid performances out of Skenes, LSU defeated Florida State, winning its first CWS title since 2007.

On Feb. 29, Skenes made his first appearance for the Pirates, as they took on the Baltimore Orioles in spring training action. The California-native retired all three batters he faced, and saw his fastball touch the 99 mile per hour marker.

Paul Skenes has the full support of his team behind him

Although regarded as one of the strongest young arms around, the Pirates know that Paul Skenes will take time to adjust to the MLB. In a recent comment to USA Today, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Skenes:

"We let him continue to grow at his pace. A big part of development is just being a professional player.”

It may take some time in the minors for Skenes to ready himself for the show. However, his team is fully aware of this, and appear committed to committing all the resources nessecary to ensure that Paul Skenes is an elite MLB arm in the near future.

