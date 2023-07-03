Home Run Derby 2023 Bracket: Format, top picks to win, and more

The 2023 Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The slugfest is scheduled to commence from 8 p.m. ET onwards.

Eight hitters will be participating in this year's Home Run Derby and five of them have committed to the event. Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randy Arozarena have confirmed their spots.

There will be three rounds in this year's edition of the Home Run Derby. The first two rounds will last for three minutes while the third round will last for two minutes.

Round 1 will feature all eight players competing against each other head-to-head in a bracket-style format. Seeding will be determined by the number of home runs players have hit heading into the All-Star break.

Round 2 will include the four remaining players going head-to-head but the home runs from the previous round will not be carried forward. The seeding is determined by home runs hit in the previous round.

The winner will be determined at the end of Round 3. In case of a tie, each player gets 60 seconds to swing for the stands. The player who gets the most home runs in that period wins the title.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will be broadcast live on ESPN and MLB.TV. Fans can also stream the event live on ESPN.com and MLB.com.

Top picks to win the 2023 Home Run Derby

New York Mets hitter Pete Alonso

#1. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Pete Alonso is having another stellar season with the New York Mets. The 28-year-old has racked up 65 hits and 25 home runs so far in 2023.

Alonso is known for his ability to clear big grounds and he is already a two-time Home Run Derby winner (2019 and 2021). It would be hard to bet against him winning the competition this year as well

#2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is enjoying a strong campaign in the MLB this year. The Toronto Blue Jays baseman has already recorded 87 hits and 12 home runs.

Guerrero has the power to hit a long ball. He has shown it on several occasions this season and will be a strong contender to win the Home Run Derby title.

#3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts is putting together another impressive season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30-year-old has managed 84 hits and 22 home runs already this year.

Betts has been consistent with his homers for the Dodgers and the seven-time All-Star should be able to nail a few balls into this crowd next week.

