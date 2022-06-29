"Hope you enjoyed that pizza Jesse" "Baseball brawls make the world a better place" - Fan sends tasty treat to Seattle Mariners outfielder following bench-clearing brawl

Create
Jesse Winker gets a hit for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros.
Oindrila Chowdhury
Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jun 29, 2022 10:50 PM IST

A Seattle Mariners fan named Sofie was impressed with how Jesse Winker stood up for his team during the second inning of Sunday's Angels-Mariners game. As soon as Seattle Mariner Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz, he lost his calm, and chaos ensued. The Angels and Mariners engaged in a lengthy altercation that lasted 18 minutes.

Sofie, the supportive fan, felt the Seattle Mariners outfielder was justified in his actions and deserved a treat for his bold step. She sent a Mountain Mike's pepperoni pizza as a gift to Jesse via DoorDash.

"I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners." - Sofie
"I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners." - Sofie

As the delivery guy, Simranjeet, was on his way to the Angels Stadium, Sofie kept her follower updated with a second screenshot of the tracker.

"*heavy breathing intensifies*" - Sofie
"*heavy breathing intensifies*" - Sofie

Once Simranjeet delivered the pizza was delivered, he informed Sofie.

"IT IS DELIVERED! Tip info coming if he can reply, I'm hesitant to give my own Venmo/Cash App because I'm certain DoorDash has a maximum tip size." - Sofie
"IT IS DELIVERED! Tip info coming if he can reply, I’m hesitant to give my own Venmo/Cash App because I’m certain DoorDash has a maximum tip size." - Sofie

Ultimately, Sofie's effort bore fruit. Winker received the pepperoni pizza, and the fan was over the moon.

"HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!" - Sofie
"HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!" - Sofie

Unexpected and heart-touching events like this are what make MLB truly entertaining.

Simranjeet, who delivered the pizza to the Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was showered with tips from MLB fans

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

Moments after placing her order, Sofie was assigned a dasher by DoorDash. She took to Twitter to declare that she would heavily tip him if he successfully delivered the order to Angel Stadium.

"C’mon Simranjeet if this works I double your tip king." - Sofie

As promised, Sofia posted Simranjeet's Venmo QR code on Twitter and asked everybody to show tips generously.

"KING SIMRANJEET'S VENMO!" - Sofie
"KING SIMRANJEET’S VENMO!" - Sofie

Mariner's radio station also applauded Simranjeet for his successful execution of the delivery.

"Simranjeet the Legend thanks you all! I am crying right now for what you've done for him." - Sofie
"Simranjeet the Legend thanks you all! I am crying right now for what you’ve done for him." - Sofie

In response to overwhelming tips, Simranjeet made a charitable contribution to St. Jude's Hospital, which provides cancer treatment to children and their families free of charge.

MLB supporters are praising Sofia on Twitter for giving everyone newfound hope in the existence of goodness.

