Marcus Stroman has been in the major leagues for nine seasons, with a gap year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He's never won a Cy Young award, but he has been an All-Star and a solid pitcher for many years.

His younger brother Jayden is a top-ranked college baseball prospect. He's the fifth ranked player from his class, which is 2025. He's only 15 but has already committed to playing for Duke University.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Marcus Stroman's 15-year-old brother Jayden is a switch-hitting shortstop committed to Duke

He's nationally-ranked #5 in the class of 2025



Top prospects like this don't come around all that often, especially not at the age of 15. MLB fans are excited about his baseball future, but also worried about him at the same time.

Sad Trevor Williams™ enthusiast @Trevor4CyYoung @TalkinBaseball_ I hope Jayden becomes a better member of the mlb world than Stroman is, regardless of whether he becomes a player on a mlb roster or not

Nathan @nathanLONGG @MarteMoonshot @TalkinBaseball_ Some people really don't know the bad side, only Jays and Mets fans know

Fred @mrblckdmnd @TalkinBaseball_ @biggles14 Looking like a masher! Can't wait to see him in the bigs!

Mike @mike_macdougall @TalkinBaseball_ If his height measures his heart, he's gonna be good.

Stroman has developed a bit of a reputation in MLB circles. He's pretty outspoken on his opinions and is quick to block people on social media. He's never shied away from conflict on or off the field.

For that reason, MLB fans are hoping Jayden forges his own path in baseball. He can be a superstar as switch-hitting shortstops are a fairly rare breed. Hopefully, he gets the maturity MLB fans believe he needs.

He is a ways away from the league, though. He's only 15 and if he's going to college, it can be expected he won't even be drafted for 8 more years. It might be a decade before he dons a major league uniform.

How many teams has Marcus Stroman pitched for?

It's unclear which team Jayden will play for if he makes it to the majors in several years, but there is a chance he ends up with one of his brother's former teams.

Stroman debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays. He remained an integral part of their pitching staff for six seasons. He then left for the New York Mets. It was a shorter stay in New York, only for two seasons, before he moved on again.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

He signed and played for the Chicago Cubs last offseason. He signed a three-year deal back in 2021, but can opt out and become a free agent next offseason. Will he do so and increase the odds of his brother playing for a former team of his?

