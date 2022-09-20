MLB All-Star Marcus Stroman rocked Nike Kobe shoes during warmups, Chicago Cubs pitcher finds Bryant "inspirational"

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman recently warmed up at Wrigley Field in a pair of Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" basketball shoes.

After the tragic helicopter incident in January 2020, Kobe Bryant continues to inspire the sporting world with his unblemished legacy. The shoe worn by Stroman was initially debuted by Bryant on Christmas Day 2010 against the Miami Heat. Nike is now turning to the "Protro" series, which has gained immense popularity in recent times.

The shoe was released after Bryant's unfortunate demise, for a price of $190 but sold out instantly. The "Grinch" theme derives from Bryant's eagerness to turn into an anti-hero during the Christmas season. It is Green Apple and Volt textured with a snake-shaped symbol for the "Black Mamba" moniker.

Stroman is a true fan of Bryant. The All-Star pitcher has customized Kobe shoes into cleats and has been vocal about his support for the former LA Lakers star on social media. Unfortunately, the Cubs will miss out on the playoffs, but Stroman will surely look to bounce back like Bryant has done for numerous years.

Marcus Stroman had his first win at Wrigley Field since signing for the Cleveland Cubs

Marcus Stroman signed a $71 million, four-year contract with the Cubs, and was 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine games at Wrigley Field this year. He pitched a no-hit ball into the sixth inning during the win against the Colorado Rockies. After the game, Stroman spoke about his delight at breaking the duck in Chicago, saying:

“My sinker's my bread and butter always. It's a pitch I throw really confidently in the zone to both batters, both righties and lefties, when I'm pitching pretty well.”

The Chicago Cubs have had a disappointing campaign despite a recent upturn in form.

Marcus Stroman ended with three hits in seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Despite the Cubs winning four in a row, they are 62-85 overall this season and are placed third in the Central Division. Last year, the team ended up with a final record of 71-91.

