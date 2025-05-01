Horror scenes unfold at Pirates vs Cubs after fan takes 21-ft fall at PNC Park

On Wednesday, a frightening incident unfolded at PNC Park during the second game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

In the seventh inning, Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double to give his team a 4-3 lead. Shortly after the hit, a fan fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field, landing on the warning track.

Players in the dugout immediately pointed toward the fallen fan, urgently seeking medical assistance. The medical personnel quickly arrived at the scene and tended to the unidentified man for several minutes before transporting him off the field in a cart.

Here is a clip of the disturbing incident:

Warning: The footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Following the incident, the game was paused for several minutes while the man was transported to the hospital. The Wednesday night contest eventually resumed, but no additional runs were scored, sealing a 4-3 victory for the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates bounced back after suffering a 9-0 loss in the opening game of the three-game series on Tuesday.

Pirates release official statement on horrific fan incident

Following the incident, the Pittsburgh Pirates released an official statement regarding the unfortunate event that took place at PNC Park. The statement read:

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care.”

“He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Cubs manager Craig Counsell both expressed their condolences and wished for the individual's safety following the incident.

“I want to offer thoughts and prayers with the incident that happened earlier in the game and thank both our medical staff, the Cubs' medical staff, EMS, everybody that got to the gentleman, and just ask everybody to keep him in your prayers,” Shelton said (via MLB.com).

“I hope the gentleman’s OK. I’m thinking about his family and him right now. Obviously scary. I didn’t see it happen, but I saw it out there after the play. I just hope everything turns out OK,” Counsell said.

The Pirates and Cubs will meet again at PNC Park on Thursday for the series finale.

