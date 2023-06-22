As the winningest African American manager in history, Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros has the reputation of knowing exactly what moves to make on the field.

A 2-time World Series winner, Dusty Baker also became the first manager to win divisional titles with five different clubs. However, now the eighth-winningest manager in history appears to be playing favorites.

In a recent piece for The Athletic, writer Chandler Rome decided to examine Baker's role in finding a spot for Honduran utility man Mauricio Dubon. Dubon, 28, compiled a 20-game hitting streak while covering for second baseman Jose Altuve. Since Altuve's return, Dusty Baker has had the task of finding Dubon a new home.

Recently, Baker has been experimenting in the outfield. In his piece, Rome alleged that Baker is not a big fan of existing outfielder Chas McCormick, and has been prioritizing players like Jake Meyers, David Hensley and others over him.

"This makes no sense to me from Baker, and I'm glad Chandler brought this to light. What is Dusty doing???" - Michael Schwab

In response to the news, Astros writer Michael Schwab took to Twitter to call out his manager. In Schwab's estimation, similarly to hordes of Astros fans, McCormick is a valuable asset, and Baker playing favorites does not help matters.

A 28-year old, McCormick has been on the Astros since 2021. During the 2022 ALCS against the New York Yankees, the Pennsylvania-native hit 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in four games to help the team to the World Series, where they bested the Philadelphia Phillies.

Julia Morales @JuliaMorales Lineup for game 2. Hensley at 2B.



Dusty Baker said McCormick would be in there for the next two. Lineup for game 2. Hensley at 2B.Dusty Baker said McCormick would be in there for the next two. https://t.co/Bap62hRv0N

"Lineup for game 2. Hensley at 2B. Dusty Baker said McCormick would be in there for the next two." - Julia Morales

While McCormick has been playing the outfield with relative regularity since returning from the IL on May 8, Dusty Baker has been adamant that McCormick "would be competing" for the coveted center field role since the beginning of the season.

Dusty Baker's job could be in trouble

With the Houston Astros now 5.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, the team's identity as regular winners is beginning to falter. While the Astros' fall from grace might not be anything more than a passing of the torch, fans will need answers. While Baker has been a strong asset to the team for several years, it be finally be time for a shakeup to ensure that the Astros' winning legacy is not tarnished by petty allegiances.

