Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu was starting to feel the pressure. He had gone 51 games without a home run, which is staggering, given his power at the plate.

He got the monkey off his back as he blasted a no-doubt home run on Sunday. Abreu was so excited that he didn't even try to hide it. He sprinted across the bases before sliding into home plate.

Houston Astros @astros JOSÉ ABREU HOME RUN

This was an incredible moment as the entire Astros team came out to greet him at home plate like he had just walked it off. This is Abreu's first home run since September 13th of last year.

This could be the start of a hot streak. Abreu is no stranger to starting the season cold and surging as the season goes on. When he was a member of the Chicago White Sox, he wouldn't turn it up until the hotter months.

"I hope this leads to even more Abreu! He must feel RELIEVED," one fan tweeted.

"I hope this leads to even more Abreu! He must feel RELIEVED," one fan tweeted.

"I'm gonna just sit and watch this on repeat for a while... k? K," another fan tweeted.

"The best slide Eva! Highlight reel coming around the league! Hilarious! Love these boys," one fan tweeted.

Houston Astros fans are relieved to see Jose Abreu finally knock one over the fence. They were starting to worry if their front office made a mistake signing the slugger in the offseason.

"The most I've smiled all day, even more so than the altuve home run," one fan tweeted.

"so happy for him man. I expect big things these next 2 weeks. his mental will be so much better," another fan tweeted.

With the home run, fans expect big things from Abreu from here on out. Don't be surprised if he goes on a tear over the next few weeks.

Abreu wasn't the only Houston Astros player to get their first homer of the season on Sunday

The Houston Astros didn't hit the ground running. They were without their All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve as he dealt with a fractured hand. He recently returned to the team last week and got his first homer of the season on Sunday as well.

With both Jose's getting the monkey off their backs, the team could become dangerous. Houston knows they have the talent to go on another run this year.

They have elite power in their lineup with Altuve, Abreu, and Yordan Alvarez. They also have a strong pitching rotation, including their bullpen. While they'll be without Luis Garcia this season, who he underwent Tommy John surgery, they have guys who can step up.

Watch out for the Houston Astros. They're starting to look like the team that dominated the rest of the league last season.

