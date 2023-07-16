Before walking off in the 10th inning on an unexpected Houston Astros error, the Los Angeles Angels battled back from deficits of six runs in the seventh and three in the ninth.

The Angels can only hope their upcoming game will be easier than the 13-12 triumph that ended their six-game losing streak on Saturday night. On the contrary, giving up such a lead left Astros fans furious.

Imp @ThatImpGuy @astros There isn’t a team on the planet who has gone through as much adversity as the Houston Astros. Not one. We’re the most tortured fan base in history of organized sports. Yet it is true that God gives His toughest battles to His strongest warriors. Today is a new day!

Can't get too high on this group, right now. @astros Pretty much EVERYBODY on this team sucks, right now ... or is injured.It is what it is.Can't get too high on this group, right now.

If a team ever deserved to lose a game ... the Astros deserved to lose THIS one. @astros Hilarious!Super easy, tailor made double play ... and Kessinger throws it away for ballgame.If a team ever deserved to lose a game ... the Astros deserved to lose THIS one.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @astros Ah, looks like the Astros forgot their halo at home today! The Angels swoop in for the win, leaving Houston feeling a little heavenly devastated. Better luck next time!

Elias @thegottsfather @astros Pathetic and inexcusable loss. Fire the entire bullpen. Changes need to be made. Now

k-pop killer (50-112) @nemitard @astros As a lifelong Astros fan Ryan Pressly sucks and he should be traded to the Yankees for Josh Donaldson and cash.

Tyler Brooks @TyBrooks88 @astros As embarrassing as this loss was, maybe this will be a wake-up call? We have a shot IF they can win the next 7 against some of the worst teams in baseball. Then, win the series against the rangers at the end of July. Anything less and the season is done.

Jacob @jacobhatho54194 @astros Ok alot happens but that ump gave the angles so many chances that they scored on if the ump was semi good we would have won

The Pickmeister @ElPickmeister @astros I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of the game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This team has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Astros. I am no longer a fan.

Houston Astros vs. LA Angels: Match summary

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Houston Astros by scoring 13-12 in a nail-biting, dramatic game. Numerous on-field errors contributed to the Astros' defeat.

LA's comeback in the ninth was led by Shohei Ohtani's major league-leading 33rd home run. In the 10th, rookie shortstop Grae Kessinger's throwing error allowed youngster Trey Cabbage to score.

Kessinger attempted to turn an easy double play on Taylor Ward's grounder, but his throw was wide of first base. The Angels celebrated wildly after Cabbage's mistake in just his second major league game. This was only their second victory in 12 games.

The AL West rivals scored 18 runs in total over the final four innings. Houston's bullpen failed miserably, surrendering eight hits and eight runs, six of which were earned.

On Mike Moustakas' spectacular three-run home run in the seventh, the Angels knotted the score at 9-9.

The Houston Astros regained the lead after Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Yainer Diaz added an RBI single in the ninth to make the score 12-9.

Before blowing that three-run lead, reliever Ryan Pressly had not given up a hit since June 15. Ohtani's 404-foot homer to center was the catalyst for the comeback. In the ninth, Hunter Renfroe's RBI single knotted it, but Pressly ultimately left two Angels in scoring position.

