Before walking off in the 10th inning on an unexpected Houston Astros error, the Los Angeles Angels battled back from deficits of six runs in the seventh and three in the ninth.
The Angels can only hope their upcoming game will be easier than the 13-12 triumph that ended their six-game losing streak on Saturday night. On the contrary, giving up such a lead left Astros fans furious.
Houston Astros vs. LA Angels: Match summary
The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Houston Astros by scoring 13-12 in a nail-biting, dramatic game. Numerous on-field errors contributed to the Astros' defeat.
LA's comeback in the ninth was led by Shohei Ohtani's major league-leading 33rd home run. In the 10th, rookie shortstop Grae Kessinger's throwing error allowed youngster Trey Cabbage to score.
Kessinger attempted to turn an easy double play on Taylor Ward's grounder, but his throw was wide of first base. The Angels celebrated wildly after Cabbage's mistake in just his second major league game. This was only their second victory in 12 games.
The AL West rivals scored 18 runs in total over the final four innings. Houston's bullpen failed miserably, surrendering eight hits and eight runs, six of which were earned.
On Mike Moustakas' spectacular three-run home run in the seventh, the Angels knotted the score at 9-9.
The Houston Astros regained the lead after Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Yainer Diaz added an RBI single in the ninth to make the score 12-9.
Before blowing that three-run lead, reliever Ryan Pressly had not given up a hit since June 15. Ohtani's 404-foot homer to center was the catalyst for the comeback. In the ninth, Hunter Renfroe's RBI single knotted it, but Pressly ultimately left two Angels in scoring position.
