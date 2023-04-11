Yuli Gurriel smacked his first home run with the Miami Marlins. This was Gurriel's 95 HR in his MLB career. Fans were delighted to see it, although many wished it was with the Houston Astros, the team with which he won two World Series.
Here's a sample of what fans were saying on Twitter:
It is hard for many fans to see Gurriel in another uniform.
Some fans don't really care if Gurriel plays for the Astros or the Marlins, as he is still their favorite.
Yuli Gurriel penned a touching farewell message for the Astros
Gurriel wrote a heartfelt letter to Houston Astros fans before leaving for the Miami Marlins. Gurriel spent the previous seven years with the Astros and became a real fan favorite throughout that time.
"To the City of Houston and all the Astros’ fans around the world … THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart," Gurriel wrote in an Instagram post.
"I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You welcomed my family with kindness and warmth. Your constant support inspired my teammates and I every single day. Together, we celebrated two World Championships!"
Gurriel demonstrated his offensive and defensive prowess in 2021, winning the American League Batting championship and a Gold Glove award. Gurriel hit .284 with 94 home runs and 435 RBIs overall during the course of his seven seasons with the team.