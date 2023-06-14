Oft-injured Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley appears to be near a return to the team's lineup.
Brantley has yet to play for the Astros this season. He opened the season on the injured list as he continued to recover from surgery on his right shoulder in August.
Just as he was primed to come off the IL in early May, concerns over inflammation in the surgically-repaired shoulder shut him down once again.
However, during an interview on SportsTalk 790 in Houston, Astros general manager Dana Brown offered an upbeat assessment of Michael Brantley in his latest rehab:
"We're really excited about Michael. He has no pain, and people will start to see more of him, doing more. We could use him in a big way. He's feeling no pain. He's actually throwing, hitting and running."
Houston Astros fans are chomping at the bit to see Brantley back in the lineup.
Michael Brantley is an important – if not necessarily dependable – bat in the Astros' lineup. He is penciled in as Houston Astros' No. 2 hitter when he eventually returns.
Brown spoke with the Houston Chronicle regarding Brantley on Sunday:
"The fact that he’s (throwing and catching), those are positive signs. The fact that he’s hitting with no discomfort, no pain or anything like that, that’s exciting."
When Michael Brantley plays, he is a tremendously valuable asset for the Houston Astros. In four seasons with the team, he has hit .306 with 185 RBIs and 40 home runs.
However, the problem with Brantley throughout 14 MLB seasons has been a long-running injury history. Last season, he was placed on the injured list on June 27 and then underwent an arthroscopic labral repair procedure in mid-August.
Brantley has only played in 379 games over four seasons with Houston – including just 64 games last season.
Astros fans will take whatever they can get out of Brantley. Over a nine-game minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in late April/early May, Brantley went 6-for-24 with five RBIs and 11 walks. He did get one start at first base as well as two games at designated hitter and six in left field.
Houston Astros need a healthy Michael Brantley
Brantley will be a welcome addition to the lineup if he does indeed take the field at some point soon. The Astros are currently battling the Los Angeles Angels for the second spot in the American League West, with both teams lagging behind the Texas Rangers.