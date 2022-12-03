The Houston Astros have been attempting to re-sign Justin Verlander, but a new report indicates they are far apart financially. The reigning Cy Young award winner has had no shortage of suitors this offseason and is drawing interest from around the MLB. Verlander has found incredible success in his time with the Astros, but negotiations like these often come down to the money being offered.

In his five seasons playing with the Astros, Verlander won two Cy Young awards and two World Series championships. No pitcher could ask for much better results than that after only five years. If his tenure with the team is coming to an end, it has been a great pairing for both sides.

Reports that the two sides are far apart came from Jon Heyman, and were shared via Twitter by Michael Schwab.

He reports the Astros and his camp are "far apart" Justin Verlander is seeking $130M over 3 years, per @JonHeyman He reports the Astros and his camp are "far apart" nypost.com/2022/12/01/ast… Justin Verlander is seeking $130M over 3 years, per @JonHeyman. He reports the Astros and his camp are "far apart" nypost.com/2022/12/01/ast…

Many Houston Astros fans were not significantly bothered by this report. They wish they could convince Justin Verlander to stay, but understand his decision-making process. After many years of a fruitful partnership, seeing him leave will not be the heartbreak some were expecting.

Rick Tindal @Texanfan @michaelschwab13 @JonHeyman I want him back, but over $40 million per season is too much. I would rather spend it signing Kyle Tucker. @michaelschwab13 @JonHeyman I want him back, but over $40 million per season is too much. I would rather spend it signing Kyle Tucker.

Frank Ramirez @FRHtown @michaelschwab13 @JonHeyman Astros won’t go that high. Grateful for everything he has done for Astros and city of Houston. Hope he gets as much money as he wants, but it’s too much for Astros. Thanks for all the great memories JV. @michaelschwab13 @JonHeyman Astros won’t go that high. Grateful for everything he has done for Astros and city of Houston. Hope he gets as much money as he wants, but it’s too much for Astros. Thanks for all the great memories JV.

The asking price for Verlander is high, but it is hard to argue that he isn't worth it. Despite two Tommy John surgeries, Justin Verlander is still one of the top pitchers in the MLB. Quality starting pitchers are a premium position in baseball, and are arguably worth overpaying. He will be a huge addition to whatever team he signs with next.

The Houston Astros are gearing up for a repeat as World Series champions in 2023, but it seems they will be without Verlander. Losing a top tier pitcher would be crippling for many teams, but the Astros may be able to withstand it. They have one of the deepest and most talented rotations in the league and should be able to fill the void Verlander would create.

The Houston Astros are no strangers to spending big in free agency, but it seems they are out of the Verlander sweepstakes.

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros were the perfect fit while it lasted

Houston Astros World Series Parade

A 17-year MLB career being spent with only two teams is almost unheard of. Justin Verlander was a legend for the Detroit Tigers and the perfect leader for the Astros. His pitching dominance netted him personal accolades and brought the Astros two championships.

As the Astros and their fans prepare for Verlander's departure, the outpouring of love and support will only increase.

