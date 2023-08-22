Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will not be in the lineup on Tuesday for their game against the Boston Red Sox. He jammed his left index finger in a door at his home.

Alvarez was originally slated to be the team's designated hitter and bat fourth in Tuesday's matchup. Now, Yainer Diaz, who has been swinging a great bat this season, will take over for the injured slugger.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manager Dusty Baker said the injury was nothing serious, but Yordan Alvarez is sore. Baker believes the injury will only keep the slugger out of the lineup for a day or two.

This is not the only injury Alvarez has dealt with this season. He was placed on the injured list earlier in the season with an oblique injury that cost him about six weeks of action.

"That door is a Rangers fan smh" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"You've got to be kidding" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Houston Astros fans cannot believe Yordan Alvarez injured himself like he did, but almost all of us have been there. There is nothing quite like the pain of slamming your finger in a door.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are not cutting Alvarez any slack with this injury. But as a hitter, you need all of your fingers to grip the bat and put power behind your swing. There is no sense in pushing him, especially when they have Diaz on the bench, who is more than capable of handling the DH spot.

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros look dangerous

Mariners Astros Baseball

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros had a bit of a rocky start to the season. Their rotation was depleted with some key injuries and Justin Verlander being a member of the New York Mets.

Now that we are nearly a month away from the postseason, Houston has turned a corner. They reacquired Verlander from New York at the trade deadline, and a ton of players have stepped up.

One of the players that has stepped up has been outfielder Kyle Tucker. He leads the team in average, home runs, OPS, RBIs, hits, and doubles. He is hitting .297/.377/.524 with 24 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Tucker has led the Astros to a 71-55 record, 1.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the division. If the Astros cannot catch the Rangers, they will look to hold onto their American League Wild card spot. Currently, they hold the second Wild Card spot.