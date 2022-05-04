"You can't look back because you have work to do in the future” - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker defies all ethnic barriers to become the first African American with 2000 career wins

The manager of the Houston Astros, Dusty Baker is a legendary name within baseball. His name is familiar to anyone who has paid any attention to baseball over the past 2 1/2 decades. Baker recently passed a historic milestone. Dusty Baker became the first African American manager to reach 2,000 career wins from the dugout.

Baker's career began long before he began managing. As a player, he spent nearly 20 years playing for several teams. However, his career as a manager has been more illustrious than his career as a player ever was.

Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker becomes the first African American to win 2,000 games as an MLB manager

Baker made his career as a player for the Atlanta Braves as a 19-year old in 1968. Over his 18-year career playing with three other big league ball clubs, Baker was a career .278 hitter, smacking 242 home runs and 1,013 RBIs in his time in the MLB.

"Congratulations to Dusty Baker on reaching 2,000 wins! The 12th manager, and the first African-American manager, to do so." - @ MLB Network

Baker started his career managing the San Francisco Giants in 1993. In 1992, a year before Baker took over, the Giants finished with a record of 72-90. By the end of 1993, after a year under Baker, the Giants finished 103-59, with Barry Bonds receiving the National League MVP designation.

Baker slowly helped the Bay Area team out of their slump, and by the time he left in 2002, the Giants had won their first NL pennant in 13 years.

"Dusty Baker, an absolute legend." - @ MLB

Baker has had a first-place division finish in every single team he has managed over the years, from the Cincinnati Reds to the Chicago Cubs. In 2020, Baker signed with the Houston Astros. In his second season with the Astros, Baker led them to the World Series, where his guys eventually fell to the Atlanta Braves.

Speaking to the media after his historic moment, Baker was quoted as saying, "You can't look back because you have work to do in the future."

On May 3, the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners at home to give Baker his 2,000th win as a manager. The Astros are now just 1.5 games behind the LA Angels for the top spot in the division. This could be the year for Baker, who has yet to win a World Series as a manager.

