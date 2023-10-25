After much speculation, Houston Astros Dusty Baker has announced his retirement from the MLB. The 74-year-old has decided to call an end to his legendary career, which spanned several decades as both a manager and a player. Although it is not surprising news, the decision has now been made official by the man himself, saying "I'm gone".

"Dusty Baker retires as Houston Astros manager after 26 seasons as MLB manager: 'I'm gone'"

Although Dusty Baker has remained one of the top managers in baseball, helping the Houston Astros reach at least the American League Championship Series in each of his four seasons with the club. Baker retires from the MLB after being the manager of a staggering 4,046 MLB games.

Even though Baker has confirmed that he will indeed be retiring from the MLB, the Houston Astros will hold an official press conference on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

This will draw an end to a legendary career, with Baker making his first-ever appearance in the MLB on September 7, 1968, as an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves. Coincidentally, Baker's first MLB action for the Braves came against the very Houston Astros with whom he made his final managerial appearance.

It was with the Houston Astros that Dusty Baker finally achieved what had alluded him throughout his managerial career, a World Series title. The then 73-year-old Baker helped guide the Houston Astros to their second World Series championship in franchise history (the first one, depending on who you ask).

"Thinking about the moment that Dusty Baker won his first World Series as a manager. He calmly sat, took a breath, wrote the final out, and was rushed by his team. Thank you Dusty" - @michaelschwab13

A closer look at the managerial career of the icon, Dusty Baker

After retiring as a player in 1986, Baker was given his first job as a manager in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. He remained with the Giants for 10 seasons, posting a record of 840-715, before not renewing his deal with the team, instead opting to move to the Chicago Cubs.

Baker remained with the Cubs for only four seasons, eventually moving around the league. He was the manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before making his way to the Houston Astros prior to the 2020 season.

Through 4,046 games as a manager in the MLB, Baker finished with a 2183-1862 record. Over 26 seasons, Baker was named the Manager of the Year on three occasions, won three pennants, and one World Series title.