Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 13th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks square off in the final game of a short two-game series on Wednesday, April 13, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Let's preview the predicted lineups for both the Houston Astros and the Diamondbacks and check out injury updates and other important information ahead of the game.
Houston Astros Injury Report
The Astros injury report features starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who is expected to return at some point in the regular season.
Outfielder Jake Meyers is expected to return sometime in May or June as he recovers from a torn labrum injury.
Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Report
The Arizona injury report can be seen below.
Nick Ahmed has started baseball activities such as swinging but has not yet started throwing. His projected return is still unknown.
Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Lineups
Houston Astros
The Astros predicted starting lineup can be seen below.
Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman are off to a great start to their 2022 season. Pena is currently batting .375 with six hits and a home run in just four games played. Pena hit his first MLB home run with his parents in attendance. Alex Bregman has batted .429 with two home runs and six RBIs to start the season. Look for Bregman to continue his hot start at the plate in Wednesday's contest.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks predicted lineup can be seen below.
Second baseman Ketel Marte is a player to watch for in the Diamondbacks lineup. The former All-Star batted .318 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in just 90 games a season ago. If Marte is able to stay healthy, he will put up some big numbers at the plate.
Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Pitching Rotations
Houston Astros
The Astros projected starting rotation can be seen below.
The projected starting pitcher for Wednesday's game is still to be determined, but the next in line for the Astros rotation will be Framber Valdez, who started Opening Day by going 6.2 innings and giving up zero runs in their win against the Los Angeles Angels.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona's projected starting rotation can be seen below, featuring All-Star and World Series champion Madison Bumgarner.
Both Madison Bumgarner and Zach Davies are veteran starting pitchers who may be traded away at some point as the Diamondbacks are in a time of rebuild.