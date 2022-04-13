Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 13th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks square off in the final game of a short two-game series on Wednesday, April 13, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Let's preview the predicted lineups for both the Houston Astros and the Diamondbacks and check out injury updates and other important information ahead of the game.

Houston Astros Injury Report

Lance McCullers Jr. pitches last year during an Astros v Cleveland Indians game

The Astros injury report features starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who is expected to return at some point in the regular season.

Player Name Status Reason Taylor Jones Out Back Jake Meyers Out Torn Labrum Lance McCullers Out Right Flexor Pronator Strain

Outfielder Jake Meyers is expected to return sometime in May or June as he recovers from a torn labrum injury.

Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Report

Nick Ahmed swings at a pitch during last years Mariners v Diamondbacks contest

The Arizona injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Luke Weaver Out Right Elbow Inflammation Nick Ahmed Out Right Shoulder Soreness Jordan Luplow Out Right Oblique Strain Josh Rojas Out Right Oblique Strain J.B. Bukauskas Out Teres Major

Nick Ahmed has started baseball activities such as swinging but has not yet started throwing. His projected return is still unknown.

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Lineups

Kyle Tucker swings at a ptich during last weekend's Astros v Angels game

Houston Astros

The Astros predicted starting lineup can be seen below.

Player 1 Jose Altuve, 2B 2 Michael Brantley, LF 3 Alex Bregman, 3B 4 Yordan Alvarez, DH 5 Yuli Gurriel, 1B 6 Kyle Tucker, RF 7 Chas McCormick, CF 8 Jeremy Pena, SS 9 Martin Maldonado, C

Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman are off to a great start to their 2022 season. Pena is currently batting .375 with six hits and a home run in just four games played. Pena hit his first MLB home run with his parents in attendance. Alex Bregman has batted .429 with two home runs and six RBIs to start the season. Look for Bregman to continue his hot start at the plate in Wednesday's contest.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Cooper Hummel, DH 2 Ketel Marte, 2B 3 David Peralta, LF 4 Christian Walker, 1B 5 Carson Kelly, C 6 Daulton Varsho, CF 7 Geraldo Perdomo, SS 8 Jacob McCarthy, RF 9 Drew Ellis, 3B

Second baseman Ketel Marte is a player to watch for in the Diamondbacks lineup. The former All-Star batted .318 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in just 90 games a season ago. If Marte is able to stay healthy, he will put up some big numbers at the plate.

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Pitching Rotations

Justin Verlander pitches during Saturdy's Astros v Angels game

Houston Astros

The Astros projected starting rotation can be seen below.

1 Framber Valdez 2 Jake Odorizzi 3 Justin Verlander 4 Jose Urquidy 5 Luis Garcia

The projected starting pitcher for Wednesday's game is still to be determined, but the next in line for the Astros rotation will be Framber Valdez, who started Opening Day by going 6.2 innings and giving up zero runs in their win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona's projected starting rotation can be seen below, featuring All-Star and World Series champion Madison Bumgarner.

1 Madison Bumgarner 2 Caleb Smith 3 Zach Davies 4 Merrill Kelly 5 Zac Gallen

Both Madison Bumgarner and Zach Davies are veteran starting pitchers who may be traded away at some point as the Diamondbacks are in a time of rebuild.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt