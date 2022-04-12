Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction & Match Preview - April 13th | MLB Season 2022

As the MLB enters a period of inter-league play, one of the matchups featured will be that of the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 13, 2022.

The Astros are fresh off a four-game weekend series in Anaheim where they outscored the LA Angels 20-10 and claimed victory in three out of their four matches.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ SETH BEER WITH THE FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE 2022 SEASON ON NATIONAL BEER DAY SETH BEER WITH THE FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE 2022 SEASON ON NATIONAL BEER DAY 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 https://t.co/mCTDEmJwaO

"SETH BEER WITH THE FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE 2022 SEASON ON NATIONAL BEER DAY" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Conversely, the Diamondbacks dropped the second two games out of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres after rookie Seth Beer walked off the first game in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run homer.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 13, 3:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona

Houston Astros Preview

Widely favored to win the American League West, the Astros put on a hitting clinic against the Angels this past weekend. They launched eight homers in four games and kept the Angels' heads shaking.

On the hill will be starting pitcher Framber Valdez. In his start against the Angels, Valdez did not give up a run over 6.2 innings, but did strike out six Angels.

Houston Astros Key Player - Alex Bregman

Outfielder Alex Bregman's production has been slowly declining since 2019. That year, he was made an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger, and came second in MVP voting on account of his 41-home run, 112-RBI season.

Since then, his potency has been on a steady decline. Injuries have obstructed his ability to play, and he managed only 12 long shots last year.

Morning Shift Media @MorningShiftM Alex Bregman, still good at baseball



Alex Bregman, still good at baseball https://t.co/CQ3gicO6XF

"Alex Bregman, still good at baseball" - @Morning Shift Media

Bregman already has five RBIs and a home run in four games this year. Fans should watch this man.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, RF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, LF Chas McCormick, CF eremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonaldo, C

Pitcher: Framber Valdez

Astros' Framber Valdez in the 2021 World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks Preview

Unlike the Astros, nobody is expecting the Diamondbacks to do very well this season. The club finished 62-100 last season. Apart from some young players coming up, this season will likely finish similarly to last season.

The D-Backs perils are exacerbated by the fact that they play in one of baseball's toughest divisions. Rival LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are both favored to go very far this season.

Pitcher Merrill Kelly will get the ball for Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks Key Player - Christian Walker

This will be veteran Christian Walker's sixth season in the desert. Since coming over from the Baltimore Orioles, Walker has contributed 52 home runs and 162 RBIs.

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

With young sluggers like Seth Beer poised to be important staples in the franchise going forward, Christian Walker will be relied upon as a bastion of support and insight for younger players like Beer.

Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Lineup

Cooper Hummel, DH Ketel Marte, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Carson Kelly, C Daulton Varsho, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jake MCarthy, RF Drew Ellis, 3B

Pitcher: Merrill Kelly

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Predicition

It would be wishful thinking to believe the Arizona Diamondbacks stand a chance in this series. Many are favoring the Houston Astros to win the World Series. If you bet on the D-Backs to make the postseason, you will win a lot of money. Our Prediction: Astros 8-3.

Where to watch Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros

TV: SportsNet Southwest

Livestream: MLB.TV

Arizona Diamondbacks

TV: FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST

Livestream: MLB.TV

While both teams are in different stages of their rebuilding, the Astros are looking to win now, while the Diamondbacks are merely looking for something to keep fans at the ballpark.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt