Houston Astros vs LA Angels Prediction & Match Preview- April 10th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros and LA Angels will square off in the final game of their four-game series this Sunday at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Astros won the first two contests, which included a 13-6 beatdown on Friday night.

The LA Angels will look to win for the first time to get their season going, whereas the Houston Astros will try to continue their impressive play to start 2022. Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's game and the potential starting lineups.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs LA Angels | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 4:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

Houston Astros Team Preview

The Astros will look to continue their terrific play after decisively winning their first two matchups against the Angels. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena belted his first career home run in Friday night's victory, while Alex Bregman continued his hot start with another home run.

Key Player: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidry pitches during last years World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Two

Jose Urquidry gets the starting nod for the Astros in the final game of the series. A season ago, Uquidry compiled a 8-3 record with a 3.62 ERA in 20 starts.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineups

The Astros predicted lineup for Sunday can be seen below.

Player 2022 Stats 1 Jose Altuve, 2B 1 HR, 2 RBI 2 Michael Brantley, LF .333, 1 RBI 3 Alex Bregman, 3B .500, 2 HR, 4 RBI 4 Yordan Alvarez, DH .286, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB 5 Yuli Gurriel, 1B .250 avg 6 Kyle Tucker, RF .250, 2 HR, 4 RBI 7 Chas McCormick, CF .400, 1 RBI, 2 Doubles 8 Jeremy Pena, SS .333, 1 HR 9 Martin Maldonado, C 1 BB

Alex Bregman is off to one of the best starts in all of baseball, homering in back-to-back games.

LA Angels Team Preview

Mike Trout during last nights Astros v Los Angeles Angels game

The LA Angels have stumbled a bit out of the gate, losing their first two games of the season at home. On Opening Day, Shohei Ohtani delivered a brilliant outing, striking out nine but the Angels bats could not come alive, scoring only one run.

Friday night saw the Angels lineup put up six runs but the pitching staff gave up an abismal 13 runs in a blowout loss. The team will look to rebound in their game this Sunday with starting pitcher Jose Suarez on the mound.

Key Player: Jose Suarez

Jose Suarez pitches during a Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres game

Jose Suarez is the LA Angels key player for this Sunday. Suarez is making his 2022 debut. Last year, the left-hander totaled a 8-8 record with a 3.75 ERA in 23 appearances. The Angels are hoping that Suarez can give them some much-needed depth at the back-end of their rotation.

LA Angels Predicted Lineup

The LA Angels predicted lineup is below.

Player 2022 Stats 1 Shohei Ohtani, DH 1-for-9 2 Mike Trout, CF 1-for-6 3 Jared Walsh, 1B 3-for-8, 2 RBI 4 Anthony Rendon, 3B 1-for-7 5 Max Stassi, C 0-for-3 6 Brandon Marsh, LF 1-for-6 7 Jo Adell, RF 0-for-5, 5 Strikeouts 8 Tyler Wade, 2B 1-for-5. 1 RBI 9 David Fletcher, SS 1-for-7, 1 RBI

They will need to have a strong showing at the plate if they hope for a win.

Astros vs Angels Prediction

The Astros are off to a hot start and will continue their stellar play with a win on Sunday against the Angels by a score of 8-4.

Where to watch Astros vs Angels

The game can be seen on AT&T SportNet Southwest, Bally Sports West, and MLB.tv.

