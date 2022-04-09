×
Houston Astros vs LA Angels: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

Modified Apr 09, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Preview

The Houston Astros continue their four-game series with the LA Angels on Saturday at 9:07 pm EST in Angels Stadium. The matchup will feature two pitchers who, when healthy, feature wipeout stuff. Each, however, had his 2021 season truncated due to Tommy John Surgery.

The Astros will send former American League Most Valuable Player and two-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander to the hill as he makes his first start since 2019. The Angels will counter with their own fireballer, free-agent signing Noah Syndergaard will look to rewrite his own legacy after making just one appearance in 2021.

Houston Astros Injury Report

The Astros have been blessed with a majority of the team entering the season in good health.

Player NameStatusReason
Jake MeyersDay-to-DayShoulder Injury
Taylor JonesDay-to-DayBack Injury
Forrest WhitleyDay-to-DayElbow Injury

The team expects to be without pitcher Jake Meyers until May as he rehabs his shoulder injury.

Angels Injury Report

Like their American League West counterparts, the Angels also have the majority of their roster after missing Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon for the majority of last year.

Player NameStatusReason
Taylor WardOutUnspecified Injury
Brennon LundDay-to-DayUnspecified Injury
Griffin CanningOutBack Injury

Mike Trout returned from an illness yesterday to garner one hit and one walk on Opening Day.

Houston Astros vs LA Angels Predicted Batting Orders

Houston Astros

The Astros didn't manage much against LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, but took advantage of the Halos' bullpen for two runs which was enough cushion to secure the victory on Opening Day.

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Michael Brantley, OF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  6. Kyle Tucker, OF
  7. Chas McCormick, OF
  8. Jeremy Pena, SS
  9. Martin Maldonado, C

Look for Alex Bregman to continue his power streak. The All-Star third baseman crushed a first pitch home run and outscored his opponents in Game one.

Alex Bregman with the 💣https://t.co/quLsqmSt57

LA Angels

The Angels' bats were quiet as the team was dominated by Astros' starter Framber Valdez on Opening Day and stifled again in game two.

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mike Trout, OF
  3. Jared Walsh, 1B
  4. Anthony Rendon, 3B
  5. Max Stassi, C
  6. Brandon Marsh, OF
  7. Jo Adell, OF
  8. Tyler Wade, 2B
  9. David Fletcher, SS

Shortstop David Fletcher accounted for all of the Angels offense in game one as he drove in the only Angels run with a two-strike triple. Hopefully he will get more support going forward.

David Fletcher. https://t.co/fpTOlpfgoh

Houston Astros vs LA Angels Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Houston Astros

The 2021 American League Champions will send their two-time American League Cy Young Award winner to the mound. Justin Verlander has found a second renaissance as a member of the Astros, as he is the last remaining member of the big three that won the World Series back in 2017. With Gerrit Cole in the Bronx and Zach Greinke returning to Kansas City, the Astros will be heavily reliant on Verlander returning to his old self.

LA Angels

Citing the need for a change of scenery, Syndergaard departed the New York Mets for the West Coast. While Syndergaard has been plagued by injuries for the majority of his career, his flashes of dominance are captivating to baseball fans from all corners of the globe. The Angels have been searching for an answer to their rotation woes for the last decade, and if Syndergaard can recapture the potential he showed in New York for a full season, the team may have found themselves a golden ticket.

Also Read Article Continues below

Baseball is better when Syndergaard and Verlander are healthy and pitching in their primes. Even non-Astros and non-Angels fans will be watching the matchup with interest, hoping that these pitchers can find their mojo in their return to the game.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach
