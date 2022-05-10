Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins Prediction & Match Preview - May 12 | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros will wrap up their three-game set with the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Both clubs entered the series with identical records, and all eyes will be on shortstop Carlos Correa in this game. Correa departed the Houston Astros in free agency and wound up with the Twins on a lucrative three year contract, which gives the All-Star shortstop a lot of flexibility.

Questions are surrounding Correa's availability for the entirety of the series, as he's working his way back from a hand injury he sustained last week. The Houston Astros will be sending Jose Urquidy to the mound, as he features a 4.56 earned run average. The Twins, meanwhile, will be sending former All-Star Chris Archer to the hill.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins | MLB 2022 Regular Season.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12, 7:40 PM EDT.

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Houston Astros Preview

The Houston Astros' 2022 season has been a baseball roller coaster. The defending American League Champion's offense has run incredibly hot and cold.

The team has relied heavily on its pitching staff to climb within striking distance of first place in the American League West. They are a half game behind the Los Angeles Angels. Over their last nine games, the Astros' pitching staff has not allowed more than three earned runs, vaulting the team into a seven game win streak.

Key Player - Jose Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is batting .259 on the 2022 season.

Few players have been hotter than Jose Altuve over the last week. In his last seven games, Altuve owns a .409 batting average and a slugging percentage of .818.

He's been a major catalyst in the Astros' recent win streak. The 2017 American League Most Valuable Player has cemented himself as the face of the Houston Astros franchise.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Since Jose Altuve has returned from the IL, he is batting .421 with 3 homers and 3 RBI during those games. His OPS is also 1.417



"Since Jose Altuve has returned from the IL, he is batting .421 with 3 homers and 3 RBI during those games. His OPS is also 1.417"- Michael Schwab: Astros writer, The Juice Box Journal

Will his bat be potent enough to get the Houston Astros to reclaim their American League crown and return to the World Series? Time will tell.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jose Urquidy

Jose Altuve, 2B Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF J.J. Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Minnesota Twins Preview

The Minnesota Twins are coming off of a sweep of the Oakland Atheltics that allowed the team to pull themselves to the top of the American League Central.

Much like the Houston Astros, the team has lived and died with their pitching staff this year. When the pitching has been effective and efficient, the team has succeeded.

However, the Twins crumble anytime the staff shows signs of faltering, especially during Correa's absence, even with the return of Byron Buxton. Nevertheless, with the rest of the AL Central struggling, the Twins will be eager to take advantage as they hope to widen the gap between first and second.

Key Player - Carlos Correa

Minnesota Twins vs Tampa Bay Rays

All eyes will be on the former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa as he gets set to face off against his former club.

The former number one overall pick is off to a slow start on the 2022 campaign, but he has provided stellar defense for the Twins. His return to the lineup would be a jolt of energy for the club on a dreary Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Correa has fully recovered from his hand injury.

Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark Carlos Correa will continue to get treatment on his finger today and could progress to dry swings and hitting off the tee if all goes well. Carlos Correa will continue to get treatment on his finger today and could progress to dry swings and hitting off the tee if all goes well.

Fans everywhere will be glued to the screen if Correa makes it back in time to face Houston.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Staring PItcher: Chris Archer

Byron Buxton, CF Luis Arraez,3B Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Max Kepler, RF Trevor Larnach, DH Miguel Sano, 1B Ryan Jeffers, C Nick Gordon, LF

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins Prediction

Carlos Correa has always had a flare for the dramatics and big moments. If he returns to the lineup, expect him to carry the Twins to a win, as he'll be responsible for key plays offensively and defensively. If not, the scales will probably tip back toward the Astros' favor.

Where to watch:

Astros: Fox Sports South

Twins: Bally Sports North.

