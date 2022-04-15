Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners square off in a huge matchup this Saturday in Seattle. The two teams are favorites to win the American League West Division and are looking to get off to a good start.

The Houston Astros are currently sitting at a 4-2 record to start the season after winning their opening series against the Los Angeles Angels and splitting the short two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Seattle Mariners are currently sitting at 2-4 and are hoping to win their home opening series against their division rival. The Mariners are coming off a season where they nearly missed the playoffs with 90 wins. They have most of the pieces coming back with several notable additions, including last year's Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

Let's preview the AL West matchup and see what to expect for Saturday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 9:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Houston Astros Team Preview

The Houston Astros appear to be the front-runner to win the AL West this season. The team's lineup, including rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, has been off to a very good start to 2022. The starting pitching has also been excellent. Led by veteran Justin Verlander, the team appears to have one of the deepest rotations in all of baseball.

Key Player- Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander gets the start on the mound for the Astros. The veteran right-hander is coming off an injury that caused him to miss the last two seasons. In his first start of 2022, Verlander went five innings, allowing just one run. The future Hall of Famer will have a tough matchup in Seattle against a much improved Mariners lineup.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

The Houston Astros Predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Jose Altuve, 2B 2 Michael Brantley, LF 3 Alex Bregman, 3B 4 Yordan Alvarez, DH 5 Yuli Gurriel, 1B 6 Kyle Tucker, RF 7 Jose Siri, CF 8 Jeremy Pena, SS 9 Martin Maldonado, C

Seattle Mariners Team Preview

The Mariners have failed to make the playoffs since 2001. They have arguably their best chance of making postseason play this year after winning 90 games a season ago.

Behind several notable additons like last year's Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and All-Star oufielder Jesse Winker, the team looks to have all the pieces to make a run in 2022.

Key Player- Eugenio Suarez

Another notable addition to the Mariners lineup is Eugenio Suarez. The former All-Star hit 49 home runs in 2019. He has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2022 with a .211 batting average and one home run. Suarez is a streaky hitter and if he gets off to a good start on Saturday, he could be in line for a big day at the plate.

Seattle Mariners Predicted Lineup

The Seattle Mariners predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Adam Frazier, 2B 2 Ty France, 1B 3 Jesse Winker, LF 4 Mitch Haniger, RF 5 Abraham Toro, 3B 6 Eugenio Suarez, DH 7 Jared Kelenic, CF 8 Luis Torrens, C 9 J.P. Crawford, SS

Astros vs Mariners Match Prediction

With Justin Verlander starting for the Astros, the Mariners will have a tall task at the plate. The veteran starter will lead the Astros to a low scoring victory. Final: Astros 3, Mariners 2.

Where to watch Astros vs Mariners

The game can be seen on the MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest.

