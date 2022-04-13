Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners square off in a pivotal weekend series starting this Friday in Seattle. The two teams are among the favorites to win the American League West Division and are looking to get off to a good start.

The Houston Astros are currently sitting at a 4-1 record to start the season after winning their opening series against the Los Angeles Angels and defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The Seattle Mariners are currently sitting at 2-3 and are hoping to win their home opening series against their division foe. The Mariners are coming off a season where they nearly missed the playoffs. They have most pieces coming back with several notable additions.

Let's preview the AL West matchup and analyze expectations for Friday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 9:42 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Houston Astros Team Preview

The Houston Astros are off to one of the best starts in baseball. The team has started 4-1 behind quality starting pitching and timely hitting. Youngster Jeremy Pena has been very impactful as he takes over at shortstop this year.

Alex Bregman has been the hottest hitter at the plate to start the season for the Astros. Bregman is batting .389 with two home runs and six run batted in. In this Friday's contest, look for Bregman to have a major impact at the plate.

Key Player- Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi is the probable starting pitcher for the Astros this Friday. The veteran right-hander went only four innings while allowing two runs in his first start of the season.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

The Houston Astros predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Jose Altuve, 2B 2 Michael Brantley, LF 3 Alex Bregman, 3B 4 Yordan Alvarez, DH 5 Yuli Gurriel, 1B 6 Kyle Tucker, RF 7 Chas McCormick, CF 8 Jeremy Pena, SS 9 Martin Maldonado, C

One player who has been getting more at-bats off the bench is outfielder Jose Siri. Siri is batting .455 with a home run in 11-at bats to start the season.

Seattle Mariners Team Preview

The Seattle Mariners will head home after a seven-game road trip to start the year. The team has the highest expecations the franchise has had since Ichiro was a member of the team. The Mariners have failed to make the playoffs since 2001 and are poised to end the longest drought in major sports history this season.

Behind several notable additons like last year's Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, the Mariners appear to have a good shot at making postseason play. Just like every team, health will be critical for the Mariners in their pursuit of a trip to the playoffs.

Key Player- Mitch Haniger

Mitch Haniger is the key player for Friday night's contest. Haniger had an impressive season a year ago hitting 39 home runs and driving in 100 RBIs.

Haniger is off to a slow start despite already having two home runs. The slugger is currently batting only .143 and will look to turn things around with the home crowd in front of him.

Seattle Mariners Predicted Lineup

Seattle's predicted lineup for Friday's contest can be seen below.

1 Adam Frazier, 2B 2 Ty France, 1B 3 Jesse Winker, LF 4 Mitch Haniger, RF 5 Abraham Toro, 3B 6 Eugenio Suarez, DH 7 Jared Kelenic, CF 8 Luis Torrens, C 9 J.P. Crawford, SS

The team has added Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier to a 90+ win ball club, which is scary to think about. The Mariners have great potential. This home opening series is a great opportunity to showcase it in front of the fans.

Astros vs Mariners Match Prediction

The Mariners first home game of the season will have the fans rocking T-Mobile Park. It will be too much for the Astros to handle in this one. Final score: Mariners 5, Astros 1.

Where to watch Astros vs Mariners

The game can be seen on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Root Sports Northwest, and MLB Extra Innings.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt