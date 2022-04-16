Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros play a road game at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners on April 17. This matchup between a team that has been all too familiar with playoff success in recent years and a team that hasn't even qualified for the postseason in 22 years, promises to be one of the best of the weekend.

After an 11-1 blowout victory for the home team in the first game of the series on Friday, this Sunday's matchup could be either a rubbermatch or a chance for a clean sweep for the team in the Pacific Northwest. Both teams have been off to a great start in 2022, currently at or slightly above .500 in the first ten days of the season. This series could be a defining factor in who wins the American League West.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners | Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 17, 4:10 p.m EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Houston Astros Preview

After getting absolutely torched for 11 runs in their first meeting, the AL West champions will come out with a lot of fire for this game. No team likes to be blown out like that, regardless of how shallow into the season it is. Expect the Houston Astros to play with high energy and a lot of fire in an attempt to avenge the loss and stay ahead of division rivals like the LA Angels and Texas Rangers.

Key Player - Alex Bregman

Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks

Two-time All-Star Alex Bregman has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, and now at the outset of the 2022 MLB season, he has become a team leader and one of the most consistent players on the team. Look for him to continue his success in Seattle on Sunday.

MLB @MLB Alex Bregman (2 HR, .429 BA, 1.286 OPS) and Nolan Arenado (2 HR, .500 BA, 1.788 OPS) take home the 1st AL, NL Player of the Week honors of 2022, presented by @Chevrolet. Alex Bregman (2 HR, .429 BA, 1.286 OPS) and Nolan Arenado (2 HR, .500 BA, 1.788 OPS) take home the 1st AL, NL Player of the Week honors of 2022, presented by @Chevrolet. https://t.co/8hEASlRQee

"Alex Bregman (2 HR, .429 BA, 1.286 OPS) and Nolan Arenado (2 HR, .500 BA, 1.788 OPS) take home the 1st AL, NL Player of the Week honors of 2022" - @ MLB

Alex Bregman took home the first Player of the Week award in the American League in 2022. Watch for another stellar performance on Sunday.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jose Urquirdy

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Jose Siri, CF Chas McCormick, LF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Seattle Mariners Preview

The Seattle Mariners want to prove themselves as one of the best teams in baseball this season. A series win against the American League champions would put them on pace. While it's been a long time since the organization has known success like that, this year's team might be a perfect storm of talent and experience that delivers them to the playoffs.

Key Player - Matt Brash

Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox

Starting on the mound for the Seattle Mariners is the young Canadian pitcher who dazzled in his debut against the Chicago White Sox a few days ago.

Rob Friedman put together a compilation of some of Matt Brash's best pitches from his season debut, posted via a tweet.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 48 Seconds of Matt Brash's Insane Stuff from Today. 48 Seconds of Matt Brash's Insane Stuff from Today. https://t.co/5BRsLnkUc2

"48 Seconds of Matt Brash's Insane Stuff from Today" - @ Pitching Ninja

For the home team to come away from this game with a victory, Matt Brash will have to be at his best once again to limit the offensive firepower of his opponents.

Seattle Mariners Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Matt Brash

Adam Frazier, 2B Ty France, 1B Jesse Winker, LF Mitch Haniger, RF J.P. Crawford, SS Eugenio Suarez, 3B Jarred Kelenic, DH Julio Rodriguez, CF Tom Murphy, C

Astros vs Mariners Match Prediction

The Houston Astros are one of the best teams in the American League, but the challenge coming from the Seattle Mariners will be too much to withstand on April 17, losing 4-2, after a great game from starting pitcher Matt Brash.

Where to Watch Astros vs Mariners

The game can be found on ATT SportsNet-SW in the Houston region and on ROOTNW in the Washington region. Outside of these markets, the game will be available on the MLB Network at 4:10 p.m EDT on Sunday, April 17.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt