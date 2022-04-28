Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will play the third game of their four-game series Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. These two teams currently sit in fourth and fifth place in the American League West and have split the first two games of the series. If the 8-9 Astros win, they'll move to .500 on the year, while 6-11 Texas is seeking their fifth win of seven.

"This one was for @blummer27" - @ Houston Astros

The visiting Astros will tab Cristian Javier to start, which will be his first start since May of 2021. Javier is yet to give up a run in 8 1/3 relief innings this year while striking out 12. Javier averaged over 5 1/3 innings per start in 2021, so it's possible that he gets a long leash and won't just be used as an opener. He'll be going up against a Rangers team that ranks eighth in runs scored while only striking out the third-least amount of times among all MLB clubs. First baseman Nate Lowe has been hitting great to start the year, hitting .364 to go with nine RBIs. On the flipside, marquee signing Marcus Semien hasn't hit his groove yet, hitting just .176 with no home runs a year after he slugged 45 long balls.

"Strong season debut!" - @ Texas Rangers

The Rangers' pitching staff has been pretty awful as a whole, allowing the fifth-most runs in the majors. Wednesday's starter Glen Otto has made just one start this year against the Athletics, where he allowed two hits and one run in five strong innings. The 26-year-old will be making his seventh career start facing a struggling Astros lineup that ranks 23rd in runs scored and on-base percentage.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -118 -1.5 (+126) Over 8.5 (-114) Texas Rangers +100 +1.5 (-152) Under 8.5 (-106)

In recent history, the Astros have played well in Arlington, winning 11 of their last 14 there. Meanwhile, the Rangers are only 2-6 at home this year and 5-7 as the underdogs. As for the total, the under has been hit in four of the Rangers' last five games and five of the Astros' previous six games. The first two games of this series have both seen the total go under, so it wouldn't be surprising if it goes under for a third straight game.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

The Astros are a contact-hitting team and currently are the eighth-best team at not striking out. Glen Otto struck out five hitters last start, but he may not last very long in this game. Last season, Otto averaged under four innings per start, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get hooked early.

Pick: Glen Otto Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-146)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

This series has been pretty even so far, but the difference in bullpen strength could be a key factor Wednesday night. The Astros bullpen ranks fourth in the AL in ERA, while the Rangers bullpen ranks third-worst in ERA and fifth-worst in WHIP. Expect the Astros to build on their 5-1 win Tuesday and take this game.

Prediction: Houston Astros ML (-118) & Under 8.5 Runs (-114)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt