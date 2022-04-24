Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th | MLB Season 2022

The 2022 Lone Star Series kicks off in Globe Life Field as the Houston Astros travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers. This will be the 22nd series and the 388th match between the Texan teams.

At the time of writing, the Astros stand at 6-8 while the Texans have a 5-9 record. The Astros have selected lefty Framber Valdez to start, while the Rangers have selected Dane Dunning.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers.

Date & Time: Monday, April 25, 8:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Houston Astros Preview

At the time of writing, the highly regarded Houston Astros have lost four straight games. The Astros were favored by many to easily win the American League West this year. However, it hasn't been the case so far. They currently sit fourth in the division and have a better record away than at home with 5-4 and 1-4, respectively. They need to turn it around to avoid being steamrolled by the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels who are both eyeing the playoffs this year.

Key Player - Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman bats for the Houston Astros

Alex Bregman has been the lone star (no pun intended) in an otherwise lackluster Houston offense. He currently has a slash line of .271/.357/500 with three homers and eleven RBIs in 42 at-bats.

"Alex Bregman hits his first Crawford Box homerun of the 2022 season. #LevelUp #Astros #BreggyBombs" - @ Htown Wheelhouse

Look for Bregman to provide the motivation needed to overcome their division and state rivals.

Houston Astros Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Framber Valdez

Jeremy Peña, SS Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Niko Goodrum, 2B Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

Texas Rangers Preview

At the time of writing, the Texas Rangers have the momentum having won three straight games. The Rangers rotation and bullpen are coming online as they've only surrendered a total of seven earned runs in the past three games. Look for them to continue with this momentum against the Astros who are sputtering at the moment.

Key Player - Nathaniel Lowe

Lowe is the Rangers' hottest bat at the moment

Nathaniel Lowe is red hot for the Rangers so far. He is batting .382/.424/.491 with 21 base hits in 55 at-bats. You can also add three doubles and nine RBIs in his stat tally.

"Nathaniel Lowe has been on a TEAR this season!" - @ Bally Sports Southwest

The 26-year-old actually had a seven-game hitting streak and a twelve-game on-base streak before it both ended against the Oakland Athletics.

Texas Rangers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Dane Dunning

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, C Adolis Garcia, RF Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Andy Ibañez, 3B Nick Solak, DH Charlie Culberson, LF Eli White, CF

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction

Both the Astros and Rangers have losing records at this point in the season. But in this stage, the Rangers looks more motivated and has probably hit their stride while the Astros look lost and seems unsettled. As it is a rivalry game — which the Rangers are 125-109 all-time — expect them to make it hard for Houston to score any runs. Texas Rangers win, 5-2.

Where to follow Astros vs Rangers?

Watch: ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), Bally Sports Southwest Extra (Rangers)

Listen: KBM2 790AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 (Astros), KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan (Rangers)

