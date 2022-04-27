Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros will close out their four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Both teams have one win apiece in the first Lone Star Series of the 2022 season. The Astros currently have a 8-9 card in the win-loss column while the Rangers are at 6-11.

The legendary Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros while the Rangers have chosen lefty Martin Perez to oppose him.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28, 2:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

Houston Astros Preview

At the time of writing, the Astros had just defeated the Rangers 5-1. It was largely thanks to a superb pitching display by Jake Odorizzi, who had just given up a sole home run in his six innings of work. That would end up being the only hit-and-earned run he would surrender while fanning four Rangers during the stretch.

Houston is trying to build up momentum against the Rangers before embarking on a tough schedule. They head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays and then possible playoff and division rivals Seattle Mariners next week.

Key Player - Justin Verlander

Houston Astros legend Justin Verlander

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander seems ageless. He currently owns a 1.89 ERA with a 0.74 ERA in three starts and has also struck out 20 batters while only issuing four walks and ten base hits.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja More Justin Verlander Filthy Sliders. More Justin Verlander Filthy Sliders. 😷😷 https://t.co/TxjmmWgMpm

With the measly Texas Rangers offense facing one of the all-time greats, it seems like Verlander will have an easy outing in this one.

Houston Astros Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Justin Verlander.

Jeremy Peña, SS Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Niko Goodrum, 2B Chris McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

Texas Rangers Preview

The Rangers have shared the spoils with the Astros so far in this series as they both have a win so far.

They have proven that they can win against the better teams in the division and the league. However, the big issue that they have is the inconsistency of their batting lineup and their underperforming rotation and bullpen.

The Rangers are dead-last in the American League when it comes to ERA given up with 4.89, hits surrendered with 141, and home runs conceded with 26. It will be a tough road ahead if their pitching staff can't turn it around.

Key Player - Nathaniel Lowe

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe is trying his dire best to help the Rangers win. He currently has 24 base hits, which is the second-best in the league, and he's batting .364/.408/.470 with four doubles and nine RBIs to show for it.

If the Rangers can string up some consistency and help Lowe, who is batting superbly at the moment, they might have a chance against Verlander and the Astros.

Texas Rangers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Martin Perez.

Marcus Semien, 2B Adolis Garcia, RF Corey Seager, SS Mitch Garver, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Brad Miller, LF Kole Calhoun, CF Willie Calhoun, DH Andy Ibañez, 3B

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Prediction

Apart from his previous outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Justin Verlander has looked untouchable this season. That being said, the Astros hold the edge in this matchup as the Rangers can't seem to find solutions to their bullpen woes. Houston have a decent enough batting order to capitalize on them.

Where to follow Astros vs Rangers?

Watch: ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers).

Listen: KBME 790AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 (Astros), KFLC 1270, KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan (Rangers).

