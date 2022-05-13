Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

The reigning American League Champions, the Houston Astros, will complete their three-game series against the Washington Nationals in the nation's capital this Sunday. In a rematch of the 2019 World Series, things have certainly changed for both rosters. The Astros are without the core that brought back an American League pennant to Houston in 2019 as Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerritt Cole reside on different American League teams. However, the Astros are still competing as they entered the series narrowly leading the American League West. They will send a resurgent Justin Verlander to the mound. The Nationals accelerated their rebuilding process by shipping away franchise superstars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the 2021 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline to the LA Dodgers and have fallen from World Series champions in 2019 to cellar dwellers in 2022. They will counter with Patrick Corbin.

Match Details:

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, DC.

Houston Astros Preview

No team is hotter than the Houston Astros. The team has won ten games in a row en route to sweeping three consecutive series. Granted, the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners currently have losing records and the Minnesota Twins were without superstar shortstop Carlos Correa; however, a win against a last place team counts just as much as a win against a first place team. The Astros have leaned heavily on their pitching staff during this stretch run as they've allowed less than three runs to be scored against them for twelve straight games. The recent run by Houston's pitching staff has allowed manager Dusty Baker's lineup to find its way as it tries to get back on track.

Key Player- Justin Verlander

Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins

Justin Verlander has shocked Major League Baseball with how good he is. After missing two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and entering the 2022 campaign at the age of 39, to expect Verlander to be 80% of himself would have been considered delusional by even the most rabid of Houston Astros fans. However, whispers are starting to grow louder that this season may go down as one of the best in Justin Verlander's entire career. Not only has he reassumed his place at the top of the Astros rotation, he has reclaimed his spot as one of the top pitchers in the league.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX For the 8th time in his career, Justin Verlander took a no-hit bid into the 8th inning @astros get the 5-0 W

For the 8th time in his career, Justin Verlander took a no-hit bid into the 8th inning...@astros get the 5-0 W

It'll be hard for Verlander to build on his prolific performance from his last start; however, it brings hesitation to doubt that he won't replicate the results of his last start.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Starting PItcher: Justin Verlander

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Chas McCormick, CF Jeremy Pena, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Washington Nationals Preview

After losing another series at the hands of the New York Mets, there is a growing sense of frustration on the Washington National roster. The team made no effort at deception when they claimed to be rebuilding, and Washington fans will, unfortunately, just have to wait until the next crop of players help form a core worthy of bringing home another World Series back to Washington DC.

Key Player- Josh Bell

Washington Nationals v St. Louis Cardinals

The first baseman for the Washington Nationals has been the best hitter on the roster in the 2022 season, even outslugging teammate and superstar outfielder Juan Soto. If Bell continues to hit to the level he's currently performing (with a batting average of .345 and a slugging percentage of .513), he will likely hit his way off the Nationals roster.

Minor League Sports Town @DCSportsCast I would love to extend Josh Bell, but if not, his trade value will be quite high at the deadline.

I would love to extend Josh Bell, but if not, his trade value will be quite high at the deadline.

Experts forecast that Bell will be a sought-after trade chip as he is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, and the Washington Nationals could use any assets to help continue their rebuild.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Yadiel Hernandez, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Keibert Ruiz, C Victor Robles, CF Alcides Escobar, SS

Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals Prediction

Whatever the betting line is, take the Astros in this matchup. Patrick Corbin has been horrendous this year and has no answers for this powerful Astros lineup. The team will give Justin Verlander plenty of run support, though he likely won't need it. Expect for the Astros to win comfortably.

Where to Watch

ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), MASN (Nationals).

