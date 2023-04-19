How to acquire Ken Griffey Jr. in MLB The Show 23? Battle Royale rewards and more explored

Ken Griffey Jr. is a new addition to MLB The Show 23, which has proven to be a massive success for fans.

Released by Sony Interactive Entertainment on March 24, 2023, it is considered by many to be the best installment of the franchise yet.

Griffey Jr. can be accessed through Battle Royale 2 of the Diamond Dynasty mode.

The Diamond Dynasty mode helps players create baseball teams of their own. The Griffey Jr. card is one of the best cards to have for battle royale purposes. It's a well-balanced card that can be used to defeat opponents in the battle royale process.

Ken Griffey Jr. Card Stats

Using Griffey's card for Battle Royale can be highly rewarding in MLB The Show 23.

XP is earned with every Battle Royale a player wins. XP will enter an indefinite loop once the player completes the final boss pack in Battle Royale. The more XP the player gains, the more goodies they can win in the process.

Thus, having the best players can only help your chances.

Ken Griffey Jr.'s MLB career

Ken Griffey Jr. at 2016 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Griffey Jr., nicknamed "The Kid," is one of the greats of the world of baseball.

He played for both the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds along with a short time with the Chicago White Sox. He was one of the best home run hitters of his time.

Griffey Jr. had a batting average of .284 along with 2,781 hits. He has also scored 630 home runs and batted for 1,836 runs in his career. He is a thirteen-time All-Star and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

